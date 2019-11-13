The Martin Scorsese movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" is hiring, and it's looking for Osage County members of the community to apply.
The film production has been setting up casting calls for Osage tribal members to consider being an extra in the movie, and it has been seeking artisans from among Osage Nation members to help design costumes and more.
Now the film is looking to fill crew positions from Osage County residents who have experience in a variety of jobs, according to a press release issued by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
No prior film experience is necessary.
Those interested in applying should send an email to KFMGeneral@gmail.com with "your special skills and area of interest," according to the release.
The positions include:
— Artisans/crafts: Osage ribbon work, textiles, beading, weaving, knitting, tailors, sewing, cobblers, millinery.
— Commercial drivers: Drivers with a commercial license, pickup truck owners, furniture movers and antique handlers.
— Construction workers: Wick-i-up and traditional Osage building construction, carpenters, laborers, painters, welders, electricians, plasterers.
— Land work: Land grading, gardeners, landscapers, tree removal.
— Food service: Cooking for traditional Osage meals, food prep, cooking, shopping, catering.
— Office work: Filing, word processing, office errands, janitorial, computer/software experience.
— Barbers, hair stylists, makeup artists, costume stylist.
— Medics/EMT.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is the upcoming movie based on the best-selling book about the 1920s "Osage Reign of Terror," during which tribal members were murdered for their oil rights.
The movie is expected to start filming in 2020 in Osage County, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.