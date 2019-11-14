Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, for the March 12, 2020, performance by KISS at the BOk Center, part of the band's "End of the Road" world tour.
Tickets will be $39.50 to $129.50, and additional fees may apply. Tickets will be available online only for the first day of sales, Nov. 22, and will be available at the BOk Center ticket office after that. For online purchases:
bokcenter.com.
KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, and KISS Army fan club presales will begin 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. To purchase and more information:
kissonline.com.
Since bursting onto the music scene in 1974, KISS has become legendary for the band's elaborate, highly theatrical stage shows, filled with pyrotechnics, levitating drum kits, smoking guitars, rockets and frequent displays of bassist Gene Simmons' lizard-like tongue.
The group has also earned an unprecedented 30 gold albums, as well as 14 platinum albums, which have spawn such hits as "Rock and Roll All Nite," "Beth," "Shout It Out Loud" and "I Was Made for Lovin' You."
In a press release, the band wrote that "we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in — unapologetic and unstoppable."
KISS
KISS performs at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's the Joint on Feb 22, 2017. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
