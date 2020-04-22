When it came to achieving her vision for Tulsa’s American Theatre Company, Kitty Roberts had a language all her own.
“And the word ‘no’ did not translate into a language Kitty understood,” said Bob Odle, who was one of the co-founders with Roberts of the company, which this year marks its 50th anniversary.
“If she asked you to do something, and you said something like ‘I could possibly do that,’ or ‘I’ll think about it,’ to Kitty that was a ‘yes,’ ” Odle said. “If you actually did say ‘yes,’ that meant you were to get started on whatever it was that afternoon.”
“Kitty was determined in everything she did to do it right,” said Richard Ellis, another of the company’s co-founders. “She never liked to compromise.”
Roberts, who as the producing artistic director built American Theatre Company into one of Tulsa’s longest-lived and most influential arts organization, died Friday from complications of a long-term illness. She was 76.
Under Roberts’ guidance, American Theatre Company in the 1970s and ‘80s was producing classical dramas, original musicals and satirical revues at the Tulsa PAC, the Brook Theater on Brookside, and Philbrook Museum, in addition to sending touring companies out to perform throughout the state.
“That was Kitty’s vision from the start,” said Odle. “She had the vision, the drive and the connections throughout the community to develop the company into what she knew it needed to be.”
Roberts was born in Indianapolis, the oldest of Harold and Martha Holmes’ five children. She attended St. Anthony Grade School and St. Agnus Academy in Indianapolis, and Bishop McGuiness High School in Oklahoma City.
Roberts’ interest in theater began in high school, and when her family moved to Tulsa in the 1960s, she enrolled in the University of Tulsa, earning a degree in broadcast journalism while minoring in theater.
“I had great teachers at TU — Edward Dumit in broadcasting, Beaumont Breustle and Harold Barrows in theater,” Roberts said in a 2013 interview with the Tulsa World. “They all instilled in me the same principles — to be serious, strict, knowledgeable. They truly inspired me.”
Following her graduation in 1968, Roberts went to work for local radio stations, ultimately becoming news and operations director for stations KMOD and KXXO (now KAKC).
In 1970, while working with fellow TU theater alums Odle, Ellis, Jerry Pope and Marilyn Young Neal on a show for Tulsa Little Theatre (now Theatre Tulsa), Roberts floated the idea of establishing what would become American Theatre Company.
“I remember Kitty first bringing up the idea in May, and a month later she called me about having a show up and running by July,” Odle recalled.
In its first season, the company presented everything from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” to the recently debuted and controversial drama “The Boys in the Band,” which established American Theatre Company’s reputation for presenting a wide range of classical and contemporary theater.
”In those days, Tulsa was a place where you knew you could really make a difference, and that there were people willing to help support you in that,” Roberts said in the 2013 interview.
Roberts performed in many of the company’s shows in the early days, including playing the leads in Ibsen’s “Hedda Gabler” and the original musical “Mrs. Raccoon’s Profession.”
“She once told me, ‘I started this company because I wanted to act, but now all I do is business,’” said Jerry Pope, who recently returned to ATC to direct its production of “What the Butler Saw.” “But she was able to make the company a place where a lot of Tulsa actors were given the opportunity to take wing and fly, so to speak.”
When financial downturns forced the company to curtail its plans, Roberts kept the company going with popular productions such as “Honky Tonk Angels,” “Always, Patsy Cline,” “Bat Boy: The Musical” and the company’s long-running holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
“In our programs, we would have a line about how American Theatre Company has been under the ‘guiding hand’ of Kitty Roberts,” said Ellis, who has served as the company’s principal set designer for much of its history. “And that is no exaggeration. This company would not be here if it wasn’t for Kitty.”
In 2013, Roberts received the Mary Kay Place Legacy Award from the Tulsa Awards for Theater Excellence in recognition of her contributions to the Tulsa theater community.
Her other awards include the Governor’s Arts Award for Community Service in 2009, the Pinnacle Award in 1992, and being named as one of the three outstanding women in Oklahoma in 1979 by Women in Communications.
For Odle, Roberts legacy goes beyond her work with American Theatre Company.
”A lot of theater companies that have been in Tulsa got their start because of Kitty’s work,” he said. “Groups like Actors Theatre and the Tulsa Alliance for Classical Theatre were started by people who worked for American Theatre Company.
”And all the touring that we did, bringing theater to towns throughout the state and doing workshops at local schools, helped plant the seed for a lot of local theater companies that have since sprung up,” Odle said.
As Roberts said in 2013, “Doing theater had become a crusade for me. We’ve had our share of hard times, but you learn from them and go on. I love theater, and I love Tulsa, and that’s what keeps me going.”
She is proceeded in death by her parents, and brothers Daniel and James Roberts.
Survivors include brothers Tom (Yuki) Roberts and John (Debbie) Roberts, sister-in-law Linda Roberts, nephews Christopher Roberts, Ryan (Chelsy) Roberts and their children, Sean (Erin) Roberts, Stephen (Maddie) Spence and nieces Jessica Spence and Morgan Roberts.
Tom Roberts said a viewing will be held 1-8 p.m. Friday at Fitzgerald Southwood Chapel, 3612 E. 91st St. South. Those attending will be limited in the number of people allowed in at any given time, and will be requested to observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contribution in Roberts’ name to the American Theatre Company at 308 S. Lansing Ave., Tulsa OK 74120.
Featured video