Tulsa television station KJRH Channel 2 has added two new anchormen to its nightly broadcasts.
Oklahoma native Mike Brooks will be the co-anchor with veteran Karen Larsen of the stations three news programs, at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, while Vincent Hill will be the lone anchor for the weekend broadcasts.
Brooks graduated for Oklahoma State University and worked as an intern at KJRH at the start of a broadcasting career that has included stints in Kansas, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, and most recently, Oklahoma City.
Hill is a U.S. Army veteran and former police officer in Nashville who has appeared on such networks as CNN, HLN, Court TV and Fox News.