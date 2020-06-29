Desperate times often call for desperate eating — such as skipping supper altogether to settle down for the night with a family-sized bag of chips and a big bowl of dip.
It's a meal choice that more than a few people have admitted to making in these days of self-quarantine — including the Tony and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth.
“It happens all the time – especially when I’m busy working on a project,” Chenoweth said. “It’s 6 p.m., and I should be in the middle of prepping dinner, but instead I’m sitting in front of the TV thinking about how I can avoid all of the cooking and cleaning that comes along with a homemade meal."
The Broken Arrow native has partnered with Kellogg's for a special "Dip for Dinner" promotion, featuring the newly released line of crackers, Town House Dippers.
The company will give away "Cheno-Worth It" Dip for Dinner Kits, which will include the ingredients to make Chenowith's "Cheno-Worth It" dip as well as varieties of Town House Dippers with which to consume it.
Kellogg's officials describe the crackers as being "deliciously designed to stand up to the heartiest of dips."
The promotion is open only to residents of New York City and Los Angeles, but if you're interested in sampling some of Chenoweth's dip, here's the recipe:
CHENO-WORTH IT DIP
1½ cups fat-free plain Greek yogurt or reduced-fat sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
1 envelope (1.4 oz.) dry vegetable soup mix
1½ cups (6 oz.) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 package (10 oz.) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and very well drained.
⅓ cup seeded and finely chopped tomatoes
¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted and chopped
5 slices bacon, crisp-cooked, drained and crumbled
1. In a medium bowl, stir together yogurt, mayonnaise and soup mix. Stir in cheese, spinach, tomatoes, almonds and bacon. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
2. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.