It’s beginning to look a lot like Kristin — as in Chenoweth — this holiday season, as the Tony Award-winning Broken Arrow native seems to be just about everywhere one goes.
In November, Chenoweth released a special holiday single, a version of “White Christmas” done as a duet with Steve Tyrell, who served as producer on Chenoweth’s most recent album, “For the Girls.”
Earlier this month, the Hallmark Channel debuted “A Christmas Love Story,” which stars Chenoweth as a small-town choir director who must deal with an upcoming concert, a bad case of songwriter’s block and her attraction to the father of a young man who happens to possess an amazing singing voice.
This week, Chenoweth’s 2018 performance with the Tabernacle Choir will be broadcast as “Angels Among Us,” featuring her performances of sacred and secular holiday music, such as “O Holy Night” and “We Need a Little Christmas.”
Then on Friday, Dec. 20, Chenoweth will return to her namesake theater in the Broken Arrow PAC for a special holiday concert with gospel music legend Sandi Patty, accompanied by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.
“Oh, I’m ready for Christmas,” Chenoweth said, laughing. “With all these projects, I’ve kind of been surrounded by Christmas for most of this year. This year is extra special because I don’t always get to be at home for Christmas. So to be able to be in Broken Arrow for the holidays, and getting to sing with one of my idols — well, I like to think every year is a good year, but this year has just been amazing.”
Chenoweth said she grew up listening to Patty, one of the most honored artists in contemporary Christian music. Patty, who now makes her home in Oklahoma City, officially retired from touring in 2017, but continues to perform.
“I remember the first time I heard her sing, I immediately could relate to her voice,” Chenoweth said. “She’s a true singer — you can tell, when you listen to her, that her music is coming from a real, deep place. It’s soulful in the best sense of the word. Whenever people ask about my favorite singers, Sandi is always at the top of the list.”
Chenoweth said she first got the chance to perform with Patty about five years ago, when Chenoweth was performing with an orchestra in Indiana.
“I learned she was going to come to the concert, which kind of freaked me out because I was going to be doing one of her songs, and I wanted to do it well,” she said. “I did convince her to come on stage and sing ‘For Good’ (one of Chenoweth’s signature songs from “Wicked”).”
When Chenoweth performed last year with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, she had Patty as her guest to perform a few songs.
“And now we get to do this concert,” Chenoweth said. “Hers is a career that needs to be celebrated. I’d love to do an album or a concert of nothing but Sandi Patty music. But for this show, we’re probably going to stick strictly to Christmas music, although there may be a few surprises. I’ll just leave it at that.”
Chenoweth has appeared in holiday-themed films before, such as “Four Christmases” and “12 Men of Christmas.” “A Christmas Love Story” is Chenoweth’s first Christmas film for the Hallmark Channel — the gold standard among holiday movie fans, of whom Chenoweth is one.
“I have relatives who have their TVs on the Hallmark Channel all December long,” she said. “Nobody does Christmas stories better. And for me, Hallmark Christmas movies are kind of like comfort food. I’ll find myself watching one, and they just catch you up in this world that feels comfortable and safe.”
What attracted Chenoweth to “A Christmas Love Story” was that the story dealt with a subject that she said had not been broached before in a Hallmark holiday movie.
“I don’t want to give anything away,” she said, “but it is about families and how people find each other. It’s a story that touches something very personal for me.”
Chenoweth plays Katherine, a one-time Broadway star who now works as the director for a youth choir. She is working to prepare the group for a major holiday concert when she happens to hear a young man named Danny (Kevin Quinn) singing.
She is so taken by his ability that she wants to include him in the concert. However, Danny’s widowed father, Greg (Scott Wolf), is against encouraging his son’s singing, fearing it will distract him from a successful career. Katherine’s efforts to convince Greg to give Danny the chance to perform leads to a burgeoning romance — until a secret Danny has been hiding threatens the happiness of those concerned.
To complicate matters, Katherine’s songwriter isn’t able to come and work on the new song. So Katherine takes it upon herself to write the song that will conclude the concert.
Chenoweth composed the song featured in the movie, “When Angels Land,” with country music star Chely Wright.
“I figured if my character has to write a song, then I should write that song,” she said.
The film was selected as a “Hallmark Hall of Fame” production, a designation Hallmark gives to its prestige films.
“We didn’t know it was going to be a Hall of Fame movie when we made it,” Chenoweth said. “It was only after we finished it and showed it to the network that they said this was going to be a Hall of Fame movie. That was a big honor. We were very proud of the work we had done. Eric Close, our director, did a wonderful job, it looks beautiful, but mainly it tells a good story.”
