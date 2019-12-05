"A Christmas Love Story," a new holiday film starring Broken Arrow native and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, will debut 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, on the Hallmark Channel.
Chenoweth plays Katherine, a one-time Broadway star who now works as a youth choir director.
As she prepares her students for their annual Christmas concert, she discovers that Danny (Kevin Quinn), one of the volunteers helping with the concert, has an impressive singing voice — a talent that comes as a surprise to Kevin's widowed father Greg (Scott Wolf, of "Party of Five" fame).
Katherine tries to convince Greg to let Danny be part of the concert, and soon a romance begins to take shape. However, a secret Danny has been keeping threatens to undermine everyone's happiness.
The film is part of the Hallmark Hall of Fame series, and features an original song co-written by Chenoweth.
Eric Close, best known for his work on the TV series "Without a Trace" and "Nashville," directs.
"A Christmas Love Story" will be rebroadcast several times throughout the holiday season, including at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
For a complete list of showtimes: hallmarkchannel.com.
Chenoweth will also be featured in "Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir," to be broadcast 8 p.m. Monday Dec. 16 on PBS (KOED Channel 11).
The concert was recorded in 2018, when Chenoweth performed with the choir for its annual holiday concerts. Another Tony Award-winning Oklahoman, Kelli O'Hara, is the guest for the 2019 concerts.