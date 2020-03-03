Kristin Chenoweth will return to her alma mater, Oklahoma City University, as artist in residence beginning April 2020.
The Broken Arrow native and Tony- and Emmy-winning performer will be in residence at least once a semester at the university's Wanda L. Bass School of Music, said Mark Parker, dean of the Bass School of Music, in a statement.
“This is a continuing appointment and will be in place for the foreseeable future," Parker said in the statement. "Should her schedule permit, she may be on campus more than twice a year."
During her residencies, Chenoweth will be working with students in a variety of situations, including masterclasses, workshops, and leading ongoing conversations on the business of Broadway and Hollywood.
"Formalizing our long-standing relationship with Kristin is a major step for the music school and for all of the performing arts at Oklahoma City University,” Parker said.
The school was named to Playbill's 2018-19 and 2019-20 “Big Ten” lists of Top 10 collegiate training grounds for Broadway performers.
Chenoweth earned two degrees during her time at OCU — a bachelor’s degree musical theater in 1990, and a master’s degree in opera performance in 1992 — as a student of the legendary voice teacher Florence Birdwell. Chenoweth debuted on Broadway in 1997, and two years later won the Tony Award for her performance in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown."
She earned Tony Award nominations for creating the role of Glinda in the blockbuster musical "Wicked," and for her role in the 2015 production of "On the Twentieth Century."
Chenoweth's wide-ranging career has encompassed films and TV shows, such as "Glee" and "Pushing Daisies," for which she earned an Emmy Award. She was seen most recently in the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie "A Christmas Love Story," and will be featured in the forthcoming Netflix film "Holidate."
Chenoweth has performed in concert at venues ranging from the Mormon Tabernacle to Carnegie Hall, as well as at her namesake theater in the Broken Arrow PAC, which also serves as the site of her annual Broadway Bootcamp, an immersive summer program for students interested in musical theater.
Her most recent recording, "For the Girls," was accompanied by a sold-out series of concerts on Broadway.
Chenoweth was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2010 and into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2013, she was awarded an honorary doctorate in humane letters from Oklahoma City University.
In 2016, she invited 16 music theater students from the Bass School to perform with her in "My Love Letter to Broadway," at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. She has been a member of the Bass School of Music’s Executive Advisory Board since 2000.
“The transition from school to professional career is made smoother when you know what to expect, what’s needed, and what is current in the business of arts and entertainment,” Parker said. “Kristin, like many of our successful alumni, has been so generous in returning to campus to share knowledge and insights.
"What makes this formal arrangement as artist in residence so exciting is her commitment to the school and our students in a regular, recurring teaching role," he said. "Her effect on our next generation of performers will resonate for years to come.”
