Kyle Bell received no formal training in how to make films. He only got his first camera about five years ago.
Not a digital camera for filmmaking; a camera.
"I didn't go to film school, and I just bought my first camera at the end of 2014. I learned how to take photos, then I learned the video side, teaching myself how to make short documentaries," Bell said.
"My school was watching Youtube tutorials online. It was all do-it-yourself filmmaking."
Bell spoke about these humble career beginnings upon his return to Tulsa from Cape Town, South Africa, where the Rolex Arts Weekend ceremony celebrated its initiative of arts mentors working with proteges in a variety of fields and showed off the young people's work that resulted.
Why was Bell on hand? He's part of the next edition, named by the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative to be the protege of Oscar-winning writer-director Spike Lee for the next two years.
The program's select group saw three other proteges chosen who will be mentored by composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, artist Carrie Mae Weems and British director Phyllida Lloyd in their respective fields.
"They wanted me to come out, see us hang out with our mentors, and it was a good time," Bell said. "I felt like when I was hanging out with (Spike) that there was a good chemistry and we had some of the same interests.
"Especially basketball. He's such a big fan (a New York Knicks mega-fan, Lee is also known for his 1980s Michael Jordan/Air Jordan commercials), and I played basketball, and now it's become part of my (filmmaking)."
Bell was one of four finalists contending for the chance to work with Lee, who told him that "He wanted to work with a Native filmmaker, and that was great to hear."
Of Thlopthlocco Tribal Town and Creek heritage, Bell is a Glenpool High School graduate who lives in Tulsa and has spent the past five years filming, directing and editing as part of Tulsa's Fire Thief Productions crew producing the Emmy Award-winning TV program, “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People.”
He's been making his own films, too, like a Standing Rock documentary, “Defend the Sacred,” and “The Third,” a short documentary about Lindy Waters III, a Cherokee/Kiowa basketball player for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which screened at the Circle Cinema Film Festival last summer.
Next up is his short film "Spirits," with another basketball theme about "a young Creek boy who is conflicted about making the difficult choice of leaving his only family and home behind for a future playing college basketball."
In another case of people believing in Bell's potential, he was named a 2019 Sundance Indigenous Program Fellow, providing him a grant to produce "Spirits," with production completed in December and editing of the film continuing.
This is important: "Spirits" is Bell's "proof of concept," a short film upon which he hopes to expand into make his first feature-length film with the knowledge he gains watching Lee make his own film side-by-side.
"("Spirits") would be something that I could incorporate my tribe and my language into, and it's an idea that I've had for a couple of years, of moments of growing up and stories from family," Bell said.
Lee — who Bell described as "the most down-to-Earth and chill person ever" — spent time at NYU with Bell during the Rolex selection process and saw "what I had so far, in post-production (for "Spirits"), and he gave me good advice, sitting with him for a couple of hours.
"This is just a guy who loves cinema, and we talked about movies that inspired him and ones I should check out, and he was complimenting my work, telling me to stay positive."
The plan is for Bell to spend as much time as possible with his mentor, who's filming a new movie in Brooklyn this summer, "so I intend to be there for much of that time, watching how he does it from beginning to end to see his process, and how he selects actors, his post-production.
"Just to see all those things first-hand. Writing my first feature, I want to know all I can learn to make my first one great, and I know I can learn a lot from him."
As the writer-director of such classics as “Do the Right Thing,” "Malcolm X" and “BlackKklansman,” for which he won an Academy Award in 2019, Lee has made a career out of showcasing black culture in his films.
That voice makes for a unique connection between Lee and his Native American protege.
"How (Lee) puts his culture in films, it's encouraging as an Indigenous filmmaker, because it's important to keep telling stories that are personal, no matter what kind of tribe you are," Bell said.
He has found his voice through cinema, and he said that programs like the ones Rolex and Sundance have conceived have encouraged him in knowing that his voice matters, and that his stories matter.
"Natives aren't really encouraged a lot, I think. It's kind of hard to say, but, well, growing up years ago in Oklahoma, you don't think a career in film could be an option," Bell said.
"I'm still in the process of making a career out of making films in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but the journey so far, and where I'm going, I am really looking forward to it. With the support, like my family telling me that I can do this, this can be my career. It can be my career in Oklahoma."