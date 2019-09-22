For a musical that was created 40 years ago to tell a story that’s been around for a century and a half, “Les Misérables” has remained a surprisingly relevant show.
That is one reason why Nick Cartell has been portraying Jean Valjean, a one-time convict struggling to live a decent life in a brutal world, in the national touring production of “Les Misérables” for the past two years, and has no plans to stop any time soon.
“There are a number of us who’ve been a part of this tour from the beginning, and we like to say we’re just beginning our junior year,” Cartell said, laughing. “But what really keeps us all going is the story, the music, and the incredible company who simply love this show, and have a very strong connection to it.
“And it’s not just the performers who feel that connection,” he said. “We’re always hearing from audiences after just about every show how much this story means to them, how it’s changed their lives in some way.”
Celebrity Attractions is opening its 2019-2020 Broadway season with “Les Misérables,” in a revised production that debuted on Broadway in 2014, and which drew some of its visual inspiration from the paintings of Victor Hugo, on whose epic novel the musical is based.
Composer Claude-Michel Schönberg and librettist Alain Boublil first adapted the novel into a concept album, which later was staged in 1980 at the Palais de Sport in Paris. Five years later, British producer Cameron Mackintosh brought the show to London’s West End.
Critics of the original London production were quite negative, but the show connected immediately with audiences, who kept “Les Misérables” in the West End for more than 13,000 performances between 1985 and July 2019, when the show finally closed.
The Broadway production, which opened in 1987, ran for more than 6,600 performances, making it currently the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history, and won eight Tony Awards.
Cartell’s introduction to “Les Misérables” came in 1995, when he saw the 10th anniversary concert production that aired on PBS.
“The national touring production came to my hometown the next year, and I really just became hooked on this show,” said Cartell, who grew up in Arizona. “The character that I responded to the most was Marius (a student who comes under the care and guidance of Jean Valjean), and I was very fortunate 10 years later to be able to play Marius in a regional production.
“I think I connected with Marius because he was a student, as I was at the time,” he said. “But when it came around to audition for this tour, I was a bit older, had been through more ups and downs, and that made me relate more with Jean Valjean, and the struggles he has to go through.”
Those ups and downs begin when Jean Valjean is arrested for stealing a loaf of bread and sentenced for five years — a sentence that gets extended because of his repeated attempts to escape.
When he is finally released, Valjean breaks his parole and breaks into a church to steal what he can to survive on the run.
“When Valjean gets out of prison, he’s so beaten down that he’s very animalistic, and so full of rage that if you touch him he might just explode,” Cartell said. “But then he is confronted with this single touch of forgiveness from the bishop at the church, and that throws him for a loop.
“Now, he wants to be good,” he said. “The forgiveness that he has been shown, he wants now to show to others, through the connections he forges with the other characters — Marius, Eponine, Cosette, Fantine. Valjean is the only character in the show who connects with every other character on stage.”
In the course of trying to live this good life, Valjean is pursued relentlessly by Inspector Javert, who is determined to bring Valjean to justice for breaking parole. Around this chase story is that of the student uprisings in Paris in 1832, which ultimately involves Valjean and the other characters, from idealistic students to opportunists such as the thieving Thenardiers.
“It was about students fighting for the right of children to have an education,” Cartell said. “And that’s why this musical is maybe even more relevant than when it was first produced, because we are in world where people are fighting to make their voices heard, to make the world a better place.
“It’s something that seems to come out of just about every story in the news,” he said. “I was watching a broadcast about the protests in Hong Kong, and at one point the protesters are singing ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”
Cartell remembers being “hooked” on acting when he saw a production of “Cinderella” as an adolescent.
“I had been in choirs, and did skits at school, but seeing everything coming together on stage convinced me that this was what I wanted to do,” he said. “And I’m very fortunate to be able to be living this dream, going from town to town performing this dream role.”
Cartell said his parents supported that dream — even at great cost.
“I lost my mother during the audition process,” he said. “She had ovarian cancer, and she passed the night before I was to do a call-back audition. I told my parents I was going to skip the call-back and head home, but they both said I needed to see this through, that getting this part could be a life-changing thing for me.
“And it has been just that,” Cartell said. “That’s why the song ‘Bring Him Home’ means so much to me. It’s Valjean’s prayer to God, about the sacrifices he’s willing to make to Marius, and singing that song, being in this show, has been very therapeutic for me.
“My mother never got the chance to see me in this role,” he said, “but I have a feeling she’s got the best seat for every show I do.”