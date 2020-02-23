Leap day — Feb. 29 — comes around only once every four years. Is there something special about people born on the rarest of days?
Willard Stone was among people with a Feb. 29 birth date. There was something special about him.
Stone lost a thumb and parts of two fingers after picking up a blasting cap when he was a child, but he set the tragedy aside to become one of Oklahoma’s most revered sculptors. A former artist-in-residence at Gilcrease Museum, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1970.
Stone died in 1985. A Willard Stone Museum at his home site in Locust Grove allowed visitors to continue to sample Stone’s body of work, but a goal is to move the museum to a better and more user-friendly facility.
For details on Stone’s life (the blasting cap accident was just one of his hardships) and the importance of preserving his place in history, you can leap to the end of this story. In between, and because another Feb. 29 is on the horizon, you can dive into other topics related to Leap Day.
Conquering the odds
The odds of being born Feb. 29 are 1,461 to 1.
Among birthday babies who beat the odds: rapper Ja Rule, entertainer Dinah Shore, motivational speaker Tony Robbins, actor Dennis Farina and famed big band leader Jimmy Dorsey.
Of course, you don’t have to be famous to be an interesting Leap Day person.
Rassie (R.D.) Byrum, born Feb. 29, 1904, was a Tulsa minister who spent 71 years as a barber before retiring in 1991.
In 1980, the Tulsa World interviewed local real estate agent Lloyd C. Warren prior to his 60th birthday. Warren, born Feb. 29, 1920, said his most memorable leap year was spent in a World War II prisoner of war camp.
“I was one of the lucky ones,” Warren said. “I escaped after 817 days.”
The novelty of being born on Leap Day was long ago recognized and embraced by media outlets. At one time, it was standard procedure for the Tulsa World and Tulsa Tribune to publish the names (or parents’ names) of babies born Feb. 29 at area hospitals. The first baby born on Leap Day often was saluted with a story and a photograph.
How about beating the odds twice? Betty Nash gave birth to twins at St. John Medical Center on Leap Day in 1932. One of her twins, Betsy Jacobs, gave birth to a daughter Feb. 29, 1968.
What about birthdays?
If you are born Feb. 29, do you have a birthday once every four years? Do you add another year to your age every four years?
According to a 1988 Tulsa World story, the mother of Leap Day child Rebecca McMenamy used to tell Rebecca she couldn’t date until she was 16. “But I’ll be 64,” Rebecca told the newspaper.
On Leap Day 2020, Broken Arrow’s Denise Ward will celebrate her 14th birthday or her 56th birthday, depending on which number she prefers.
“I get to pick the age I want to be and get to celebrate different ages twice,” she said. “I am really looking forward to my 16th birthday. It’s going to be an amazing blowout.”
Asked about pros and cons of having a Feb. 29 birthday, Ward said she can’t think of any cons. She usually celebrates her birthday one day early in years that aren’t leap years.
“I always try to do something special every four years,” she said. “Unfortunately, that will not be the case this year as I had surgery, but there will definitely be a 14th birthday party.”
She went to the mountains in Arkansas on Leap Day 2016 and stayed in a yurt with a hot tub. Peaceful and relaxing, it was her best Feb. 29 birthday experience.
Ward loves being part of a rare breed and wouldn’t trade her birthday for another. She enjoys the flexibility that comes with having an either/or age. She said she uses it to irritate her children. Bonus perk: “I love going to the fair, and they try to guess my age. I win every time.”
Taking the leap
The tradition of women proposing to men on Leap Day could provide a significant financial boost to the UK economy in 2020, according to a study conducted by the savings site VoucherCodes.
Is the tradition outdated in the 21st century? Human beings don’t need Leap Day “permission” to propose marriage.
Six University of Tulsa co-eds were interviewed for a 1960 Tulsa World story about the tradition, which reportedly dates to a Scottish law enacted in 1288.
Among the interview subjects was Janet Ries, 1959-60 band queen, who said, “I don’t think I could ever ask anyone to marry me, even if it were a leap year. Most girls just aren’t that forward.”
And, said Boston senior Wendy Schroeder, “If a man doesn’t have the nerve to ask me to marry him, then he’s not the type of husband I’d want.”
Pocket full of quarters
Just like Leap Day birthdays, Leap Day anniversaries present a dilemma.
Janae Doyle, before her wedding on Leap Day in 1980, told the Tulsa World, “We can’t agree on whether I’ll get one huge present every four years or four smaller presents every year.”
Kathryn and Chris Coggin of Broken Arrow are celebrating their seventh and 28th anniversaries on Leap Day 2020 because they were married on Leap Day in 1992.
They met while working together 30 years ago. A co-worker urged Chris to ask Kathryn out for her birthday. Equipped with the knowledge that Kathryn was a single mother of two, he asked her out this way: Where would you like to take the children for dinner?
New to Tulsa, Kathryn didn’t know her way around town. Chris picked the location of their initial date and chose Simple Simon’s Pizza.
“He knew what he was doing,” she said, adding that he came prepared with a pocket full of quarters to play video games with the children.
“It was perfect. Special. To me, I felt God telling me this would be the man I was to marry,” Kathryn said.
Chris wasn’t looking for a serious relationship at that time, according to Kathryn, but they went out again in the fall of 1991, and he proposed later that year. She said he suggested Feb. 29 as a wedding date so he would only need to buy an anniversary gift every four years.
“Depending on what’s going on, we try to celebrate (anniversaries),” she said. “One year, he surprised me with a renewal of our wedding vows with close friends and family.”
Kathryn said Chris makes every day special for her. “God knew what I needed and sent the most kind, loving and generous man to be my husband and father to our children.”
In 1992, Jack and Manila Campbell told the Tulsa World they celebrated their Feb. 29 wedding anniversary by going to the wedding of a granddaughter who, full circle, also chose Leap Day for a wedding date.
Slice of history
Feb. 29 doesn’t have as much accumulated history as other days because the date doesn’t come around quite as often, but some noteworthy things have happened on Leap Days.
For instance:
• In 1692, the Salem witch trials began when three people were accused and arrested for witchcraft.
• In 1940, “Gone With the Wind” earned eight Oscars. Best supporting actress Hattie McDaniel became the first African-American woman to win an Academy Award.
• In 1968, the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” won four Grammys and became the first rock album to capture album of the year honors.
• In 1972, Hank Aaron became the first baseball player to sign a contract that paid an average of $200,000 a year.
Bonus dayIf Feb. 29 really is an “extra” day, how will you choose to spend it?
Because it falls on a Saturday in 2020, weekend entertainment options are in play. Among them: “Trolls Live!” is coming to BOK Center (if you’re interested in a kid-friendly outing), and country music artist Casey Donahew is performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Steph Simon’s “Born on Black Wall Street: Unplugged” music event at the Skyline Mansion sold out 11 days before the Feb. 29 show.
If you feel like spending Leap Day reading about accomplished Oklahoma leapers, you can research folks like Joe Dial (former world-class pole vaulter; current track and field coach at Oral Roberts University) and former NBA slam dunk contest champs Blake Griffin (formerly of OU) and Desmond Mason (an Oklahoma-based artist and former OSU player). Mason’s former OSU teammate, Andre Williams, was born on Leap Day in 1980.
Paying it forward
Let’s finish this Leap Day story where we started by remembering Willard Stone.
Daughter Linda Callery and siblings want to relocate the Willard Stone Museum to a historic bank building in downtown Locust Grove.
A Willard Stone Museum Legacy Fundraiser is being staged to raise funds to buy and renovate the building. It will take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Thompson Mansion, 8350 West 590 Road in Inola. For tickets and information, go online to willardstonemuseuminc.com.
Stone’s birthday was initially the target date for the fundraiser, but the venue was booked Feb. 29 (yes, people choose to get married on Leap Day), so the fundraiser will instead take place the following weekend.
Callery, asked why it’s important for the museum to continue in a new location, said, “There are a lot of great artists in the world, but very few have that special God-given talent that transcends the average. The ideas, stories and style that Dad could bring out of a piece of wood was beyond average. With only two fingers on his dominant hand, he turned a piece of wood into a thing of beauty. I don’t want that to be forgotten. I think the coming generations can be inspired to achieve their dreams by seeing what he overcame to achieve his.”
Born in Oktaha, Stone came from an impoverished background. He lost his father before turning 2. His mother carried on as a sharecropper to raise Willard and his six siblings, according to Callery.
“The man they were sharecropping for that year decided he didn’t want them to finish that year’s crop, so he threw a bomb into their house one night,” she said. “It just so happened that they all decided to sleep in one room that night and that was the only room that was not damaged.”
Callery said her father’s mom remarried. She said the new stepfather didn’t want Willard around, so he moved in with an older sister. It was just one thing after another for the future artist, according to Callery. Kids today may be able to relate to a few of his experiences.
Said Callery: “If some of those children can be inspired by his accomplishments, to go for their dreams, than it will all be worth it, don’t you think?”
Featured video