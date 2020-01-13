The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa will officially rename its concert venue Hard Rock Live with a special concert April 26 with Grammy Award-winner Lenny Kravitz.
Tickets for the concert start at $99.50, and go on sale Jan. 23.
The 45,000-square-foot, 2,700-seat venue opened in 2010 as The Joint with a concert — appropriately enough — by the Doobie Brothers, and over the last decade has presented artists including Stevie Wonder, KISS, Bob Dylan, Reba McEntire, Steven Tyler, Dolly Parton, Ringo Starr, Lionel Richie, and Blake Shelton.
As The Joint, the space was a five-time nominee for the Academy of Country Music’s Casino of the Year – Small Capacity award and a back-to-back winner of Tulsa World’s Best in the World – Small Entertainment Venue.
It will become the seventh Hard Rock Live venue in the casino's franchise, along with Biloxi, Miss.; Hollywood, Fla.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Orlando, Fla.; Atlantic City, N.J.; and Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic.
“We’re proud to bring Hard Rock Live to the Tulsa music scene,” said Martin Madewell, senior director of marketing for Hard Rock Tulsa, in a statement. “The intimate concert experience and our exceptional staff have been the foundation of the venue’s success and will continue to be the heartbeat of our new chapter."
“We’ve remained a market leader in the entertainment and hospitality industry due to our unwavering commitment to guest experience,” said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses, in a statement. “This distinguished brand will attract music lovers from across the region and deliver the immersive experience they both crave and deserve. It is through investments like this that we know we will continue to be a destination of choice throughout the region.”
Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race and class over the course of a 20-year musical career.
Reveling in the soul, rock and funk influences of the '60s and '70s, the writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist has won four consecutive Grammy Awards, as well as set a record for the most wins in the Best Male Rock Vocal Performance category.
In addition to his 10 studio albums, which have sold 40 million worldwide, this multidimensional artist has segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box office hits "The Hunger Games" and "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." Kravitz recently released his 11th full-length album, "Raise Vibration."