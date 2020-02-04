The annual Leon Rollerson Black History Celebration will honor outstanding African-Americans who have made a positive difference in the world.
It will include a ceremony for anyone who wants to remember loved ones and a special remembrance for Kobe Bryant and local educator Toni Hazley.
The celebration is scheduled 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the First Baptist Church, 1414 N. Greenwood Avenue. A news release said Rollerson also will hold celebrations at many other sites.
During Black History Month, many African-Americans, nationally and locally, are being honored with Leon Rollerson Diamond Awards for their contributions.
Some of the many citizens to be honored at the Leon Rollerson Black History Celebration will be Pastor Scott of the First Baptist Church of North Tulsa, Sen. Connie Johnson, award-winning vocalist Victoria Ellington, NTEDi president Dr. Lana Turner-Addison, Esquire president Thomas Kirk, NAACP and Martin L. King Society president Pleas Thompson, recording artist Tonnie Nichols, coach Melvin Driver, former Tulsa city councilman Jack Henderson, coach Mike Mims, retired military Frank Swain, senior citizens, students and veterans.
Documentation will be done by RBN, the Rollerson Broadcasting Network.
Rollerson said in the release that Black History Month is important for taking the time to recognize and celebrate the achievements of African-Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of blacks in U.S. history.