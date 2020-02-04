Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY WEDNESDAY... .MODERATE TO HEAVY SLEET AND SNOW IS FORECAST TO AFFECT THE REGION BEGINNING LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AS A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW WILL LIKELY SPREAD INTO NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCALLY 8 INCHES POSSIBLE THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS CURRENTLY FORECAST ALONG THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR. PRECIPITATION MAY BEGIN AS A PERIOD OF SLEET BEFORE A CHANGEOVER TO ALL SNOW WEDNESDAY MORNING. ICE ACCUMULATION AROUND A TENTH OR TWO OF AN INCH POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA WITH A MIX OF SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN. * WHERE...NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY WHERE THE HEAVIEST SNOW BANDS DEVELOP. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT BOTH THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY THROUGH THE DAY WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&