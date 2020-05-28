The Tulsa City-County Library has revamped its annual Historic All-Black Town Tour in light of the current health crisis and will present instead a special virtual event, the first Historic All-Black Town Commemoration, which will be shown on the library’s YouTube Channel at 7 p.m. June 11
Alicia Latimer, coordinator of the library’s African-American Resource Center, will moderate a panel discussion that will expound upon the history and influence of the state’s many all-black towns, such as Boley, Rentiesville and Tullahassee.
Participants will be Jimmie White, a historian and founding member of the Black Heritage Committee of the Oklahoma Historical Society; Shirley Nero, a retired educator and member of the Oklahoma Historical Society board of directors; and Karla Slocum, a professor of anthropology at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and author of “Black Town, Black Futures: The Enduring Allure of a Black Place in the American West.”
Participants are asked to watch Kari Barber’s documentary “Struggle and Hope” prior to the event. To view the film, go to amdoc.org/watch/media/1127.
Held annually since 1998, TCCL’s Historic All-Black Town Tour usually takes place on the second Saturday in June. The tour commemorates Juneteenth, or June 19, 1865, the date when slaves in Galveston, Texas, began impromptu celebrations in reaction to the delayed news of freedom and the Emancipation Proclamation.
For more information: 918-549-7323, tulsalibrary.org.
