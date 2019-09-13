The Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., opens its newest exhibit, "The Funky Shoe Show," with a reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 5.
The show, curated by Steve Liggett, began with a challenge to local artists to take an object at once functional and fashionable as the starting point for creative expression.
Artists included in the show are Rose Ann Bolin, Marjorie Bontemps, Katrinka Booth, Michelle Bradsher, Cathy Deuschle, Elaine Emmons, Karyn Gilman, Sallie Godwin, Leonard Hope, Cynthia Marcoux, Linda Moody, Sally Ramirez, Lora Richmond, Carlyn Ritter, Linda Stilley, Malea Thomas, and Pamela Vest.
Hours for the show through the rest of the run are 5-9 Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
For more: liggettstudio.com.
Shoes are a funkshuning part of our walking life. But they can be a format for creative expression. As a challenge to local artists and not-yet-thinking-of-themselves-as-artists, this exhibition looks at just how funky a shoe can be! Artists include: