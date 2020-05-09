Liggett Studio is presenting a special online exhibit, “Posters for Peace,” featuring works by artists from around the world, that will be available to view through May 30.
The exhibit is the creation of the Pasaj Collectve, an organization devoted to using art to promote understanding, unity and harmony. It was founded by Pouya Jahanshai, an assistant professor of graphic arts at Oklahoma State University, and Iranian graphic artist Zahra Pashaie.
The posters are available, with proceeds from all sales helping to fund the Pasaj Collective’s endeavors.
Those who purchase posters will be able to pick up their purchases on Aug. 20.
To view the work, purchase, and more information: liggettstudio.com.
