It’s February, and there are events galore in the Tulsa area this month — many indoors, but some outdoors, too, so bundle up.
Multiple activities below will take you through the month and into the start of March, from Mardi Gras to hockey and basketball to music, movies and live theater.
Mardi Gras parade
This year is the 10th annual Blue Dome District Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Tulsa, set for 7 p.m. Feb. 22 (the Saturday before Fat Tuesday). When the parade is over, enjoy the parties, food and drink, music and dancing that follows on this festive day.
Cajun deliciousness
Why wait for Mardi Gras when you can dive into fantastic Cajun specialties any time at Tulsa restaurants. For example: fresh boiled crawfish and king cakes at Cajun Ed’s at Hebert’s Specialty Meats; po’ boy sandwiches and gumbo at LaSalle’s New Orleans Deli; fried alligator, voodoo chicken and grilled boudin at Nola’s Creole & Cocktails; and shrimp creole and more at Flavors of Louisiana. Go any time this month, then look for their specials on Feb. 25.
Tulsa PAC: Ballet, opera and “Osage County” hit the stage
The multiple stages of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center are full in February, from Tulsa Ballet’s “Dorothy & the Prince of Oz” arriving for Valentine’s Day weekend to Theatre Tulsa offering the blistering “August: Osage County” for two weekends to Tulsa Opera bringing back a favorite: “Madama Butterfly” on Feb. 28 and March 1.
Kelli O’Hara comes home
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center continues to stage unique events like Oklahoma’s Kelli O’Hara making her debut there for a night of songs and fun with the Tony Award-winning actress on Feb. 15.
Quirky movies in theaters
There’s something for everyone at theaters in February, with awards contenders still on screens and new titles ranging from the comic-book movie “Birds of Prey” (Feb. 7) to quirky Valentine’s Day movies like “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Fantasy Island” as a horror movie. On Feb. 28, “The Invisible Man” arrives with a twist: a woman is harassed by a stalker no one can see.
Oilers on the ice
Tulsa’s hockey team runs through its rivals this month at the BOK Center, hosting Utah (Feb. 11) and then Wichita (Feb.15), Kansas City (Feb. 16) and Allen (Feb. 23).
Go to a concert downtown
The BOK Center is loaded this month with Celine Dion (Feb. 5), Miranda Lambert (Feb. 7), Pitbull (Feb. 9) and DaBaby (Feb. 21), among others. Meanwhile, Josh Turner visits the Brady Theater (Feb. 21), while Cain’s Ballroom hosts Cold War Kids (Feb. 14). Look for Jackie Venson’s return to the Woody Guthrie Center (Feb. 15), and you can find tribute bands including the Moody Dudes and Let’s Zeppelin at Shrine.
Take the kids to a show
Think of the smiles on the little one’s faces when they to see their TV and movie favorites “live,” as in “Trolls Live!” at the BOK Center (Feb. 29-March 1) and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!” at Brady Theatre (Feb. 12).
Holland Hall’s last book fair
On Feb. 29, the 60th annual Holland Hall Book Fair will also be its final book fair. You can browse thousands of gently used adult and children’s books in addition to toys, games, movies and more.
Hurricane at home
The high-flying University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane basketball team plays host to Connecticut, East Carolina, SMU, Tulane and UCF in home games at the Reynolds Center this month as they prepare for March tournament play.
Circle Cinema exclusives
Tulsa’s historic art house theater always offers things you can’t find anywhere else, and that’s true this month: There’s the Circle’s annual Academy Awards watch party this Sunday, Feb. 9, full of food and fun and a red-carpet, and there are free screenings of an Iwo Jima documentary on Feb. 19 to recognize the 75th anniversary of the World War II battle.
Go to a concert at a casino
Get your concert on, from Foreigner (Feb. 13) and Styx (Feb. 20) at River Spirit Casino Resort to Fitz & the Tantrums (Feb. 8) at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa to psychic Matt Fraser (Feb. 15) at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center.
Expo Square: hunting, fishing, oddities
From Feb. 7-9, the second annual Tulsa Hunting & Fishing Expo comes to Expo Square with plenty of vendors and some family entertainment, too. Looking for something more offbeat? Come back on Feb. 22 for Oddities & Curiosities Expo, offering the unusual.
From FYI to hiring a pro
The Tulsa Remodel & Landscape Show returns to Cox Business Center for a Feb. 21-23 event. If you’re interested in new cabinets, landscaping, sunrooms and more, you’ll find a lot to look at and local experts to give advice and answer questions.
Free events
Admission is free for the following: the First Friday Art Crawl downtown (Feb. 7); Philbrook Second Saturday (Feb. 8); and Gilcrease Funday Sunday (Feb. 16).