Fall has arrived, temperatures should soon be cooling, and there are events galore this month to celebrate the season.
Oktoberfest is one of the best fests. There’s plenty of football, and now here comes hockey and the Thunder.
And the spirit of Halloween runs through multiple activities below, along with festivals and foliage for October.
Thunder up
You may need a program to figure out who’s playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but there’s no better opportunity for Tulsans to get a close-up look at players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari than at the club’s annual preseason game at the BOK Center, this year pitting them against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 8.
The fair’s final week
You can’t eat fried everything and ride the rides that go up, down and all around forever — but you can through Sunday, Oct. 6, when the Tulsa State Fair will wind down. Go before they run out of turkey legs.
Halloween haunts
Look for intense, multi-element, dark attractions at Hex House in west Tulsa (open weekends through Nov. 2) or travel down the Psycho Path in Sperry (open weekends Oct. 11-Nov. 2). Need something for all ages? Choose from multiple levels of experience at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival in Muskogee. It’s open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26 and worth the drive.
Oktoberfest
You don’t have to know how to dance to do the “chicken dance.” Or to sample authentic German brews and sausages, hop on carnival rides or listen to the sounds of Bavaria while others polka their hearts out at Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa Oct. 17-20.
Oilers hit the ice
The puck drops on a new season for the Oilers on Oct. 11, and there will be a special guest in attendance at the BOK Center: the Stanley Cup, won last season by the St. Louis Blues. Seriously. That’s cool.
Food and drink
It’s Oktoberfest all year long at Margaret’s German Restaurant in the Farm Shopping Center, and they are celebrating their 30th anniversary. For an adult beverage, try McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5 at ONEOK Field.
Go to a concert downtown
Oklahoma’s own Carrie Underwood hits the BOK Center stage Oct. 24, as does Heart and Joan Jett (Oct. 2), Billie Eilish (Oct. 7) and Tool (Oct. 29). Tenacious D (Oct. 21) and Goo Goo Dolls (Oct. 29) visit Brady Theater, while Cain’s Ballroom plays host to Bad Suns (Oct. 6), Animal Collective (Oct. 7) and Jenny Lewis (Oct. 9).
Go to a concert at a casino
Get your concert on, from the Oak Ridge Boys (Oct. 5) and Dane Cook’s comedy (Oct. 24) at River Spirit Casino Resort to Air Supply (Oct. 11) and Charlie Daniels (Oct. 17) at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa to Sawyer Brown (Oct. 12) at Osage Casino.
Movies to make you scream and laugh
The creepy-looking “Joker” opens this Friday, Oct. 4, “The Addams Family” gets animated on Oct. 11, and a “Zombieland” sequel brings brain-eating comedy back to theaters on Oct. 18. Meanwhile, the Thursday movie nights at Guthrie Green conclude this month, with “Pretty in Pink” set for Oct. 24.
Guthrie Green Facebook page
Watch “Watchmen”
Not only is “Watchmen” inspired by the most renowned graphic-novel ever written, and not only is it the Next Big Thing series from HBO, but it’s also set in Tulsa and features a native of the city, actor Tim Blake Nelson, in the cast. The premiere is Oct. 20.
Hurricane at home
University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane football blows back into Chapman Stadium on Oct. 12 to face off against Navy and returns on Oct. 26 for this year’s homecoming game, looking to take down Memphis.
Boohaha is back
Brookside’s annual family-friendly Halloween event returns minus the annual parade and with “kids zone” events beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26, featuring trick-or-treating, inflatables and games, and costume contests for kids and pets.
Get musical, from “Cats” to “Little Shop of Horrors”
Check out “Cats” at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center (opens Oct. 9) before the film version arrives at Christmas. Check out “Little Shop of Horrors” (opens Oct. 25) after going to the dentist. Check out “The Drowsy Chaperone” (opens Oct. 11), Tulsa Symphony, Tulsa Ballet and Tulsa Opera, too, during a packed month of performances at the PAC.
Tulsa American Film Festival
Now in its fifth year and running Oct. 9-13, this festival honoring Native American, Oklahoma indies and student filmmakers includes educational panels and after-parties nightly. That’s five days and nights of film fun.
A Gathering Place for food trucks and trick-or-treating
Any fall day at Gathering Place is a good day, but mark the calendar for: Oct. 12’s “Trucktober,” an ultimate food-truck event; Oct. 19 for “Tulsa in Harmony,” an inspirational night of gospel music and choirs on the Great Lawn; and Oct. 30-31 for “Sweets and Treats on Spooky Street,” where little ones will find free candy stations, games, costume contests and live entertainment.
Run, Tulsa Run
Sure, the Oct. 26 Tulsa Run in downtown celebrates a healthy lifestyle, but that kind of commitment deserves further celebration, which comes with the food, drink and live music afterward.
Drive east for fall foliage
Talimena National Scenic Byway is Oklahoma’s best-known scenic drive for seeing the colors of autumn late in the month. The road begins in Talihina and winds through the Ouachita National Forest with the Kiamichi Mountains as the backdrop.