The Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., will present its annual holiday show and sale, "Objets d'Art," Friday through Sunday, Nov. 15-17.
Friday will be the show's gala opening from 6 to 10 p.m.; tickets for the event are $5, and can be purchased at liggettstudio.com.
Hours for the show are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Artist Steve Liggett began the "Objets d'Art" show in the 1980s, when he ran the Johnson Atelier, an art studio facility owned by city of Tulsa.
This year's event will feature works by 50 local artists in all media — painting, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, jewelry, fabric arts and more. All items are for sale, with no piece priced higher than $250.