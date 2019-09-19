Video gamers and tabletop players will come together for Name Your Game Expo, a family-friendly convention scheduled Oct. 5-6 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow.
The expo will showcase a diverse lineup of attractions including board games, tabletop games, trading card games, arcade games, pinball machines, escape rooms, paint-and-take miniatures (while supplies last), retro and modern video game consoles, gaming PCs, virtual reality, local and out-of-state vendors, artists, exhibitors, panels, game coding workshops, a cosplay contest, tournaments, events, charitable causes and more.
More than 1,000 free play titles will be featured, including Minecraft, Tetris, Fortnite, Mario Kart, Beat Saber VR, Ghostbusters and Star Wars pinball, Pretty Soldier Sailor Moon arcade, HeroClix, Klask, Catan, Dungeons & Dragons 5e and others across a variety of genres, according to a news release.
The release said thousands of dollars worth of prizes are available across more than 40 competitive events, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Fortnite, League of Legends, Hearthstone, Star Wars: X-Wing, Magic: The Gathering, and many more.
“We’re excited to formally introduce our lineup of competitive and free play titles for the convention, “ expo co-director Landon Carroll said in the release. “As part of our core identity, we aim to be the most diverse and representative gaming convention in Oklahoma and beyond. In just our first year, we’ve made great strides toward that goal with more than 40 tournaments and more than 1,000 options of free play titles, spanning nearly every gaming genre and platform. ”
Weekend admission for adults is $20 online or at the door. Children ages 3-8 are $5, and children two and under get in free. To purchase passes, visit nygexpo.com/attend.
Free play and tournament information can be found at nygexpo.com/play.
For those interested in staying at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center during the convention, a special event rate is available for $99 per night with the group code 1910NAMEYO.