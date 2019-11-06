Tulsa Toy Depot and Kiddlestix will be among hundreds of retailers across the country celebrating Neighborhood Toy Store Day on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Spearheaded by the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA), the annual observance asks shoppers to remember neighborhood toy stores in their communities as they kick off the holiday shopping season. Scheduled ahead of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, the day offers shoppers discounts, special events and hands-on experiences with children’s toys.
“ASTRA initiated Neighborhood Toy Store Day a decade ago to celebrate community, showcase the value of shopping local, and celebrate the joy of play,” ASTRA president Kimberly Mosley said in a news release. “These retailers are how the toy industry began and where customers can create special memories with their families. In neighborhood toy stores, shoppers can find offer a high quality, carefully curated selection of the best toys and games along with an exceptional and personal customer shopping experience.”
Join in the national event by visiting Tulsa Toy Depot, 10114 S. Sheridan Road, and Kiddlestix,3815 S. Harvard Ave.