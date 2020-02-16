Several area theater companies have announced their seasons for 2020-2021.
Theatre Tulsa will again be offering three distinct series: the Broadway Series of large-scale musicals; the Play Series, focusing on straight plays both comedic and dramatic; and the Academy Series of shows featuring students from the company’s educational and outreach programs.
“We’re starting off our Broadway Series with old-fashioned nostalgia and ending it with one of the more dramatic Disney shows,” Executive Director Jarrod Kopp said. “In between, we wanted to deliver a double dose of over-the-top fun. We’re especially proud to be one of the first community theaters in the country to produce ‘Kinky Boots.’ ”
All shows will be presented at the Tulsa PAC.
The 2020-2021 Broadway Series will open Aug. 14-30 with “Singin’ in the Rain,” the stage adaptation of the classic movie musical that included such songs as “Make ‘Em Laugh,” “All I Do is Dream of You” and “Singin’ in the Rain.”
“The Addams Family” will be presented Oct. 9-18. Based on the gleefully macabre cartoons of Charles Addams, and the TV series and films they inspired, “The Addams Family” follows the adventures of the “creepy and kooky” clan as they deal with the budding romance between their ghoulish daughter, Wednesday and a “normal” young man.
The Tony Award-winning “Kinky Boots,” with a score by pop superstar Cyndi Lauper, will run Jan. 15-31. When a British firm that manufactures old-fashioned men’s shoes faces closure, the owner is convinced to make flamboyant footwear for drag queens instead. The Broadway Series will conclude May 1-16, 2021, with a production of Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” inspired by the classic novel by Victor Hugo.
Women will be at the center of the two shows in the Play Series. As Kopp said, “Our selections for the Play Series were about celebrating strong women with stories that will showcase Tulsa’s amazing community of actresses.”
“Calendar Girls” is the stage adaptation of the 2003 film comedy about a group of British women who decide to pose in the buff for a calendar that will raise money for charity. It will be presented Sept. 18-27.
“Silent Sky,” which will be presented Feb. 20-28, 2021, is based on the life of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, a brilliant scientist who lived during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.
The Academy Series will consist of “Godspell Jr.,” July 17-19; “Footloose: The Musical,” July 24-26; “Chicago: High School Edition,” Nov. 6-8; and “Moana Jr.,” May 21-23, 2021.
For more information: theatretulsa.org.
The 2020-2021 season marks the 50th anniversary for American Theatre Company, which will present four shows, all to be presented at the Tulsa PAC.
The season opens with “The Elephant Man,” Bernard Pomerance’s prize-winning play about John Merrick, a hideously deformed man who goes from being a freak show attraction to the toast of London society. It will be presented Oct. 23-31.
The company’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” will return Dec. 10-23. Adapted by writer Bob Odle and composer-lyricist Richard Averill, it is the classic story of cold-hearted businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, who discovers the true meaning of Christmas after a night spent in the company of three ghosts.
The word “robot” entered the language in 1921 when Czech playwright Karel Capek created “R.U.R.,” an acronym for Rossum’s Universal Robots. This landmark work of speculative theater recounts what happens when an idealistic young woman arrives at Rossum’s factory determined to liberate the mechanical people — a plan that, perhaps not surprisingly, does not go as planned. American Theatre Company will present this play March 12-20, 2021.
The final show of the season will be “The Reckoning of Kit and Little Boots,” a new play by Nat Cassidy, whose unique take on the zombie theme “Any Day Now” was premiered by ATC in 2012.
This new play, which is set to be presented May 21-29, 2021, is a metaphysical buddy comedy in which the Elizabethan playwright and spy Christopher Marlowe, dying of a stab wound, is visited by the ghost of the insane Roman emperor Caligula, who leads the dying man through their past histories.
For more information: americantheatrecompany.com.
World Stage Theatre Company will be presenting “Stories of Our Humanity” for the 2020-2021 season, beginning with John Patrick Shanley’s “Doubt: A Parable,” to be presented Sept. 10-13. Set in a Catholic school in 1964, the play focuses on a nun whose unbending ideas of right and wrong ultimately destroys the career of a well-meaning priest.
“The Legend of Georgia McBride” is the story of a blue-collar fellow who discovers his gig as an Elvis impersonator is being replaced by a drag show and what these changes teach him about himself. It will be presented Nov. 12-15.
A South African man is accused of a senseless act of terrorism, and the subsequent surreal trial becomes an indictment of apartheid in “The Song of Jacob Zulu,” which will be staged March 23-April 4, 2021.
Tara Brooke Watkin’s “Tulsa 21” is an original drama based on the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and stories by present-day Tulsans and how this historic event has affected them. It will be performed June 3-13, 2021.
For more information: okworldstage.org.
Sapulpa Community Theatre will open its 2020 season with the comedy “The Nit Wits,” March 6-8 and March 13-15. An erstwhile college student tries to pass himself off as a psychologist to raise money for tuition and soon is overwhelmed by a most bizarre group of clients.
“Flowers for Algernon” began life as a short story, which writer Daniel Keyes expanded into a novel, that was in turn adapted into an Academy Award-winning movie. David Rogers’ play tells the story of Charly, a man with severe learning disabilities, who undergoes a surgical procedure that transforms him into a genius. It will be presented June 5-7 and June 12-14.
The company has regularly featured a mystery play by Agatha Christie as part of its season, and this year’s offering is Christie’s rarely staged “Black Coffee,” the only original play Christie wrote that features her best-known character Hercule Poirot. Poirot investigates the theft of a valuable military secret that, not surprisingly, leads to murder.
The season ends Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 11-13 with “The Importance of Being Uncle Roscoe,” by Pat Cook. Two con men crash a family’s holiday celebrations and in the course of their “visit” manage to solve the family’s financial and relationship problems.
All shows will be performed at the Sapulpa Community Theatre, 124 S. Water St., Sapulpa. For more information: sapulpatheatre.org.