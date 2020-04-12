Some claim that copper can have some kind of therapeutic effect on certain ailments.
Tulsa artist Rachel Rose Dazey makes no claims about the possible health benefits of the copper jewelry she creates, but she is putting her work to use to help fellow local artists who are struggling in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dazey is selling copper cuffs through her studio website,
, and is donating 50% of the profits from those sales to help local artists. The cuffs are priced at $30 and $40, depending on the style. dillonrose.net
“My goal when I started this was to raise at least $2,500,” Dazey said. “Just a few days after we started, we had already taken in about $1,800.”
Dazey managed to reach her $2,500 goal March 30. She said she will continue to use the proceeds from the copper cuff sales to help fellow artists.
“I’ve always believed we are stronger as a community, and artists are an important part of our society,” Dazey said. “This is a time when we really need artists to lift us up through their work.
“I’m trying to use the voice I have to get people to think about how important art is in their lives,” Dazey said.
Look for the helpers: Meals on Wheels
Driven by COVID-19 needs, Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa has upended its longstanding model and tripled its clientele in the month since Tulsa County confirmed its first case of the disease.
The sharp rise isn’t strictly tied to vulnerable seniors who are sheltering in place. The nonprofit’s footprint is expanding during a $450,000 capital campaign to capture other gaps caused or exposed by the pandemic.
Calvin Moore, president and CEO, said families and individuals quarantined by positive coronavirus tests and first responders adversely affected by the disease now are on regular routes. And last Saturday marked the first day Meals on Wheels dropped off bulk deliveries to churches near its east Tulsa offices to aid the city's Hispanic population.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Looking for the helpers: SPCA animal cruelty investigator
Tim Geen has never been a delivery person before, but this pandemic has put his day job on hold, and it's the least he could do to tide over some furry clients.
"It’s not very much fun," the animal cruelty investigator admitted with a chuckle. "But somebody’s gotta do it, ya know? It's very important to the care and well-being of these animals. They’re depending on us."
In March, Geen delivered close to 3,000 pounds of donated dog and cat food to hundreds of pets all over Tulsa County.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Look for the helpers: Ti Amo
It was three minutes after 2 p.m. and some 30 automobiles were lined up in the parking lot behind Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano. Owner Mehdi Khezri, wearing a white mask and rubber gloves, was handing out free boxes of food to each vehicle.
“We already have handed out more than 90 boxes,” he said. “We weren’t supposed to start until 2, but the line of cars was getting so long we started a little early.”
By the end of the day, Khezri and his staff had given away 330 boxes of food that would feed “close to 700 people, depending on how much each person eats,” Khezri said.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Look for the helpers: Mask maker
Chelsea Pinney made sure senators returning Monday to the Capitol were covered.
Pinney made 50 masks for senators for their one-day return for a special and regular session to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and try to fix a budget hole.
Lawmakers were called in small groups from their offices to the chamber to cast votes in an effort to follow social distancing.
Courtesy photo
Look for the helpers: Balloon artists
Two years into his home-based business and two months after his first major award, the coronavirus pandemic let the air out of Brady DeGroot’s rising Ballon-ertainment business, but he’s busy keeping people happy anyway.
Just as the season for Easter parties, proms, graduations and class reunions kicked off, the pandemic popped one bubble but gave rise to another.
“One Million Bubbles of Hope” had 350 balloon artists from 15 countries putting up displays in random places “to help bring happiness to as many lives as they can” on March 20. A second worldwide event, organized online at
, is set for April 11-12. onemillionbubbles.org
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Look for the helpers: Animal fostering
A mere week after a Tulsa animal shelter sought foster homes for every animal in its care amidst COVID-19, the kennels and cages were clear.
“We were pleasantly overwhelmed,” said Jen Bladen, communications director for Tulsa SPCA. “I am so touched by each family that comes to pick up a foster animal and tells us how excited they are to have somebody to quarantine with.”
The actual days seemed to tick by slowly, Bladen said, but in retrospect, the more than 110 animals went quickly, and now the shelter’s Facebook page is flooded with pictures of happy puppies, kittens, cats and dogs in their temporary loving homes.
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Look for the helpers: Harvard Meats owner Duke Dinsmore
Duke Dinsmore saw a need coming even before the grocery store shelves and coolers were empty.
Dinsmore, owner of Harvard Meats, 1901 S. Elm Place, in Broken Arrow, said he emptied his checking account to stock up his shop in expectation of a rush on meat as people sought extra provisions in preparation for possible quarantines and lockdowns as the coronavirus spread in Oklahoma.
The risk paid off, and as big box retailers saw their meat departments emptied, more and more customers turned to small businesses like Dinsmore’s to feed their families. He's been flooded with extra business, leading to 15- to 18-hour work days for Dinsmore and his crew as they try to keep up with demand.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Look for the helpers: Tulsa Botanic Garden
The Tulsa Botanic Garden closed to the public amid coronavirus threats just in time for its more than 100,000 tulip bulbs to begin to bloom, but garden staffers aren’t about to let them remain unseen.
More than 500 were cut and delivered to Hillcrest Medical Center on Tuesday, bringing a sweet surprise to nurses and patients alike.
“Lots and lots of smiles,” Chief Nursing Officer Jodi Simmons said. “Which is exactly what we need right now.”
Mike Simons
Look for the helpers: Libraries
Need the most effective hand sanitizer recipe for your business? Easy. 3D-printed masks for first responders? You got it. Virtual storytimes and P.E. classes for students? Of course.
In a time where the “great equalizer” has been forced to close its doors to the public, library staff are working tirelessly to provide for their community in any way possible, remotely.
“The digital divide is real,” said Kiley Roberson, chief strategy officer for Tulsa City-County Library. “So many people don’t have access to the internet or computers. When the library is closed, how do people continue to get that access?
JOHN CLANTON
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Margee Golden Aycock
The family that creates together is now working together to help fellow artists.
“I guess there’s something about having to be confined in one’s home that gets the creative juices flowing,” Margee Golden Aycock said.
She is a painter whose works have been shown and sold around Tulsa and the region for years, and was trying to think of something she might do to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Look for the helpers: Elementary school teacher Bethany Martin
Bethany Martin is the owner of an inflatable T-Rex costume. Bored in this age of social distancing, she put on the costume a few days ago with the intent of bringing joy to others. She stood on the corner of 27th and Yale in her T-Rex suit and waved to people in passing cars.
Neighborhood kids spotted the T-Rex and alerted others to the dinosaur’s presence. Hmmmm.
“I was like, you know what, I should do this every day, go for a 10- or 20-minute walk and just give the kids something to look forward to,” Martin said.
“I’m a kindergarten teacher so I’m obviously not able to work right now, and I miss my students a lot. So it’s like, well, if I can’t be with my students, at least I can make some other students happy.”
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Look for the helpers: Tulsa Ballet costume shop
The wardrobe staff of Tulsa Ballet typically spends its days working on, and surrounded by, some of the most beautiful costumes ever to grace a Tulsa stage.
But for this week, the staff is devoting all its time and energy to working with 8-by-14-inch rectangles of plain navy and black cotton fabric.
These pieces of costume remnants are being transformed into masks that Tulsa Ballet is donating to area hospitals and health services.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Look for the helpers: Tulsa distilleries
With alcohol-based hand sanitizer still almost impossible for shoppers to find, two Tulsa-based distilleries are trying to help first responders keep their hands clean while on the job.
“We’re trying to find a way to support our brothers and sisters in service. We’re donating as much sanitizer to the Police Department as they need,” said Hunter Gambill, owner of Oklahoma Distilling Co.
Gambill said he is also providing locally made sanitizer in large plastic spray bottles.
“We’ve been using some of our own products, but the need is beyond our capacity,” he said.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World