The family that creates together is now working together to help fellow artists.
“I guess there’s something about having to be confined in one’s home that gets the creative juices flowing,” Margee Golden Aycock said.
She is a painter whose works have been shown and sold around Tulsa and the region for years, and was trying to think of something she might do to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
What she came up with was an online art sale, with proceeds going to groups dedicated to helping local musicians and restaurant workers.
“I’m posting one or two of my paintings each day on my Facebook page (facebook.com/margee.aycock), and the first person who says, ‘I want that,’ will get it,” Aycock said. “I’m selling these at big discounts — at least half what the retail price would be. Of course, if people can afford to, and want to, pay more, whatever they pay over the asking price will be donated.”
Aycock said she will be dividing her donations between the Red Dirt Relief Fund and the Tulsa Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
“My parents owned a restaurant and I worked as a waitress all through college,” she said. “So I know how hard that job can be in the best of times. And three members of my immediate family and many of our friends make their living in part or solely through making music and that is why I will be funneling some to the Red Dirt Relief Fund.”
Aycock’s husband is Scott Aycock, a musician and songwriter who co-hosts the radio program “Folk Salad” on KWGS (89.5 FM). He has been working on an album of new music titled “Two More Tunes ‘til Daylight” and released one of the songs from the project to his website, scottaycock.bandcamp.com.
The album features contributions from some of Tulsa’s leading players, including Paul Benjaman and John Fullbright.
“He plans on releasing a song each Friday, and sales from these singles will go to the Red Dirt Relief Fund,” Margee Aycock said. “He’s also planning to donate a portion of the album sales to the fund as well.”
