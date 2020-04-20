Editor's Note

During stressful times, Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” would share this message: Look for the helpers. We’re finding them, and we’ll be sharing their stories in this regular feature.

If your kids need a hero during the pandemic, maybe they can learn to draw their own.

Artist Scott Taylor, the executive creative at Tulsa’s Colorpop Art Lab, teaches free how-to-draw-superheroes classes remotely.

“I decided to start offering these classes after the pandemic hit,” Taylor said.

“As a parent myself, I know how important it is for parents to be able to offer their children creatively enriching and educational content that helps them grow. So I decided to try and start doing that but in a way that makes it fun for them.”

Classes begin at 3 p.m. Thursdays. Taylor said each class runs about 30 to 45 minutes and all you need to participate are paper, a black marker/Sharpie and something to color with — markers, colored pencils or crayons.

The classes can be accessed by liking/following the Scott Taylor Art Gallery Facebook page.

“My goal in each class is to encourage kids in their artistic abilities and dreams,” Taylor said. “So I make a point to be very uplifting and encouraging by reminding them that they have unique and special gifts that the world needs.”

Taylor was asked who was having more fun with the classes — himself or the kids?

“Hard to say!” he said. “I sure am having a blast sharing my passion for arts and comics with the next generation, but from what parents tell me, the kids are loving it too. They look forward to my classes all week. And I have been very impressed by the art I’ve seen from the kids. Even the parents often join in, so it has been fun to see the drawings from each.”

