Lucia Lucas, who made history with her acclaimed performance in the title role of Tulsa Opera's "Don Giovanni" last season, is set to make her debut with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
The website OperaWire.com listed Lucas as one of "Seven Exciting Debuts of the Met Opera's 2020-2021 Season."
Lucas became the first transgendered singer to perform a leading role with a U.S. opera company when she appeared in "Don Giovanni," will be part of the cast of the Met's production of "Billy Budd," the Benjamin Britten opera based on Herman Melville's posthumously published novella.
The production will run May 21 to June 5, 2021.
Lucas will be performing the role of Bosun in this John Dexter-directed production that stars Joshua Hopkins, Matthew Polenzani and James Morris.
"Billy Budd" is the story of a young sailor about the H.M.S. Indomitable, who runs afoul of his ship's master-at-arms, and the tragedy that ensues.
"Billy Budd" is unique in the world of opera in that it has no female characters.
A documentary about Lucas, titled "The Sound of Identity," produced by Tulsans Russ Kirkpatrick and Andy Kinslow and focusing on Lucas' time in Tulsa preparing for, and performing in, "Don Giovanni," is currently being offered to a variety of film festivals.
Kirkpatrick said, "We actually had a number of festival reach out to us about this film. We expect to have it premiere this year."