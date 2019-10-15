German-born chef Ludger Schulz has been selling schnitzel, sausages, turkey legs and Bavarian cream cheesecake at Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa since 1980, one year after the inaugural festival. Given that history, a couple of things about Schulz might come as a surprise.
“I grew up in Velen in northwest Germany, and they didn’t celebrate Oktoberfest,” Schulz said. “It was more of a southern thing. That was OK with me because I don’t drink beer. Never liked it.”
He does, however, love Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa, which stages its 41st year this weekend at River West Festival Park.
“I really do enjoy it,” he said. “It’s fun to see all of my old cronies, and these days the German kids help a lot. I always enjoy seeing them.”
The German “kids” are Schulz’s nephew, his nephew’s son and a niece’s husband, who annually make the trip from Germany to lend a hand at Oktoberfest.
“They are a great help with the heavy equipment, and my daughter Erica (Campbell) helps with the staffing, so I can go out and have a good time,” Schulz said.
One of Schulz’s most enduring items and probably his most popular is his Bavarian cream cheesecake, a cake that has been the sweet centerpiece of thousands of wedding receptions over the years.
The cake features two layers of feather light sponge cake with an equally light Bavarian cream cheese filling and a whipped cream frosting. It dates to Schulz’s first Oktoberfest.
First, a brief history of how Schulz wound up in Tulsa.
He began his culinary apprenticeship in Münster, Germany, in 1964 and at age 17 began working at the Dom Hotel in Freiburg, Germany. From there, he worked at the Grand Hotel Zermatterhof in Zermatt, Switzerland, the Grand Hotel Stockholm in Sweden, the Hotel Regina in Wengen, Switzerland, and the Hotel Killarney in Ireland.
In 1971, he moved to Canada and worked at the Banff Springs Hotel and the Calgary Inn. He joined the Westin Hotel chain in Vancouver, then was transferred to Kansas City, Missouri, where he was the youngest executive chef in the Westin family. He was transferred to Tulsa to help open the Westin Downtown (now Hyatt Regency Tulsa) in 1979.
“The Westin pastry chef, Hans Strzyso, and I came up with the Bavarian cream cheesecake recipe together,” Schulz said. “I got permission from the hotel general manager to take it to my first Oktoberfest in 1980. Hans and I had no idea what to expect, but we sold something like 7,000 or 8,000 slices. It went over so well, I kept it with me wherever I went.”
Schulz opened his first Tulsa restaurant, Shadow Mountain Inn, in 1985 at 61st Street and Sheridan Road, where In the Raw South is located today. In 1991, he moved it to 30th Street and Harvard Avenue and changed the name to Ludger’s Cakes & Catering.
In addition to Oktoberfest, Schulz also had a concession at the Tulsa State Fair for 26 years.
“Let me tell you, the restaurant business is tough,” he said. “There were years that the fair and Oktoberfest made up for losses at the restaurants.”
In 2002, he sold the restaurant and moved his bakery and catering business to a facility at 32nd Street and Sheridan Road. In 2009, Schulz and wife Alecia began looking toward retirement.
First, he sold the catering business, and in 2010, sold the bakery to a daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Chris Dickens. They have renamed the business Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery.
Schulz said Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa is a way to stay in touch with old friends, such as Austrian-born Siegi Sumaruk, owner of Siegi’s Sausage Factory. Schulz buys sausages for the festival from Siegi’s.
“These days, Siegi and I usually head home about 8 p.m. and leave the late-night stuff to the younger people,” he said. “But we do have a good time.”