Ana Berry is back and ready to make an impact.
Berry is the host of the digital talk show “Unscripted,” which was created to highlight heroes and heroic endeavors in Tulsa.
Berry relaunched the show Wednesday as “Unscripted: Impact Edition.” You can sample the initial episode on the Unscripted Facebook page (Facebook.com/Beunscripted), Instagram (Instagram.com/beunscripted) or YouTube (Youtube.com/anaberry).
Asked about the significance of attaching the words “impact edition” to the show, Berry said, “Now more than ever, we have an opportunity to come together as a community to raise awareness about the positive efforts happening in response to the negative effects of this pandemic.”
Berry said she wants “Unscripted,” which has a dedicated fan base, to make more of an impact on lives. She said she is partnering with (Basil Childers, Kim Marsh, Brian Hicks, SRO Productions, Nathan Wright, David James and others) to take the show to the next level. The show will have a longer format, multiple “virtual” guests and will feature artists around Tulsa who add to the dynamics of humor, creativity and purpose.
“We want this show to be a vehicle for artists in Tulsa to get their name out there, an opportunity for grassroots organizations to be highlighted and helped, and (to create) opportunities for viewers to have a strong call to action when it comes to what they can do to make an impact in our community,” Berry said.
The initial episode (“Where is the Music?”) deals with how the music/entertainment business has taken a big hit. Interview subjects include Jon Terry of SRO Productions, Katie Dale of the Red Dirt Relief Fund and touring music artist Paul Benjaman, who was directly impacted by the music shutdown.
“Now more than ever, we see the necessity of music in our lives but also the realistic struggle gig workers have for their livelihood,” Berry said. “Thousands of gig workers are out of work because of this pandemic and it is devastating to see the struggle but also inspiring to see the efforts to come together and support each other. This show highlights those efforts.”
The show will continue as “impact edition” until normalcy returns. Berry said there are many positive stories to be shared in Tulsa. “And we have an eager and captive audience of people who want to know these stories and support them. During this pandemic, the outreach of service to others has been monumental and once we get back to our normal lives, we can not forget this sentiment and we can not go backwards. We must go forward and take these lessons of ‘how can I help you?’ with us, especially into the local media we consume.”
Berry fielded additional questions related to the “Unscripted: Impact Edition” venture:
Because of current events, will interviews for the show take place remotely?
“Yes. All shows will be virtual. All interviews will take place remotely and all team members work from home, similar to SNL at Home, Trevor Noah and the Daily Social Distancing Show, The Tonight Show from Home, The Late Show (from his bathtub and his backyard) and many others.”
Do you have a schedule for subsequent episodes, or will it moreso be a case where you’ll release episodes upon completion?
“Our goal is to shoot and release one episode each week. The next few episodes, we will discuss the farming and food industry, the restaurant and service industry, health and wellness during this time, outreach programs to our homeless communities and inmates, economic development, local and state legislature, businesses re-opening and closing, voting ... The list goes on and on. There are so many topics to talk about.”
What was the goal when you started “Unscripted” in 2016?
“I started ‘Unscripted’ after I moved back to Tulsa from New York City in 2015. I saw such an outpouring of positive initiatives happening around Tulsa and so many generous people eager to help, but I didn’t see that news being shared — and (there was) nothing on social media and that is where most of us spend most of our time.”
How are you coping with the whole stay at home thing?
“Personally, I find it challenging. I am such an extrovert and most of my career consists of community engagement, connection and gig work. Plus I am a single mom homeschooling a 6-year-old. That task is harder than anything I have ever done before but, at the same time, extremely sweet and rewarding. Thank goodness this pandemic picked the most beautiful time of year in Tulsa because we are spending a lot of time together outdoors.
“On another positive note, I am learning some much-needed computer and business skills. I am taking an online business class, working on all my social media outlets, building resource guides for Tulsa Remote and teaching a lot of virtual yoga classes. I am proud to say that this whole time, I have only worn yoga clothes or pjs and not put on an ounce of make up.”