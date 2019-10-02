Get an inside look at one of Tulsa’s most storied neighborhoods at the 22nd annual Maple Ridge Home & Garden Tour, to be held 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 the day of the event. Advance tickets are available at mapleridgeneighbors.wildapricot.org.
The homes that will be open to the public are at:
2407 S. Owasso Ave.
2146 S. Cincinnati Ave.
1011 E. 21st St.
230 E. 20th St.
The Maple Ridge Beer Garden will be set up at 123 E. 21st St. Hours for the Beer Garden are 2:30-7 p.m. Andolini’s Food Truck will be serving pizza and other foods 4 to 7 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided by the Generation Jazz Quartet.
A raffle will be held for items ranging from dinner for six at the Harwelden Mansion to tickets to the Oklahoma State University and University of Tulsa homecoming games.
The afternoon will also include a classic car show and ice cream social.
All proceeds from the event will go to help maintaining the landscaped islands bisecting some of the neighborhood streets.