There will be surprises at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.
This year features a few categories in which multiple nominees could go home with a golden guy, beginning with the last, and biggest, prize of the night: best picture.
There are at least three movies in the running.
I’m going into this year attempting to keep my got-it-right numbers riding high: My picks were an average 10-of-14 correct last year, and they are 105-of-131 since 2006.
Let the ballot-picking game begin: Go with Sam Mendes as best director for “1917,” and pick the movie to win for cinematography, too.
Select “Little Women” for adapted screenplay and “Parasite” for original screenplay, and pick “Toy Story 4” as your animated film winner.
Choose “Parasite” again for the foreign-language award (now known as the International Feature award), “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” as best song, nominations-leader “Joker” for score and “Bombshell” for makeup.
Now, let’s focus on the big-five award categories.
Best picture
• “1917”
• “Ford v. Ferrari”
• “The Irishman”
• “Jojo Rabbit”
• “Joker”
• “Little Women”
• “Marriage Story”
• “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”
• “Parasite”
And the Oscar goes to...: “1917.” The best war movie in years, a World War I epic that touches the heart and is technically brilliant, won the all-important Producers Guild Award for best film (lots of Oscar voters in that group). It wasn’t even nominated by the Screen Actors Guild, but that hasn’t mattered as much in recent years. Movies have rarely won best picture without an editing nomination, but “Birdman” did just a few years ago — and with the same type of one-shot cinematography trick as “1917.” This movie pulled off what looked like a surprise victory at the Golden Globes, but it’s been on Oscar voters’ minds ever since, and a win Sunday won’t feel like an upset.
Spoiler if there is one: “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”/“Parasite.” Either of these would be deserving, and they’ve been winning awards for a long time, beginning with last May’s Cannes Film Festival when foreign masterpiece “Parasite” won the prized Palme d’Or over Quentin Tarantino’s “Hollywood” movie, which is a love-letter to the making of movies in 1969 Los Angeles. The latter is the kind of film that Hollywood types love, while “Parasite,” well ... a foreign film has never won best picture, and this comes just one year after “Roma” looked like a front-runner for months before losing to “Green Book.” However, a foreign-language picture had never before taken home the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild, and that just happened for “Parasite.” These two movies are strong options.
Best actress
• Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
• Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
• Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
• Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
• Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
And the Oscar goes to...: Renee Zellweger as “Judy,” as in Garland. She kills it with the vocal work and the imitation of the star’s tics and performances, and she makes the roller coaster of emotions of her final year of life look effortless. It’s one of those unique performances that people will always remember, and it looks like the gal from Texas will take home her second Academy Award (the first was best supporting actress for “Cold Mountain”) after being out of the spotlight in recent years. Hollywood loves a good comeback story, too, and she’s won every other award leading up to this.
Spoiler if there is one: Charlize Theron. Her performance, playing newswoman Megyn Kelly in the story of how the women of Fox News exposed sexual harassment in their organization, is as stunning as the award-winning makeup work that helped to make her a ringer for Kelly. She plays a real person and nails it, just like Zellweger, but everyone seems resigned to the fact that she’s running second in this race. That said, people really like Theron, who has become a powerhouse producer creating more and better material, especially for women. Hey, it was just last year that jaws dropped when Glenn Close didn’t win and Olivia Colman claimed the golden trophy. So there’s a chance ... but it’s tiny.
Best actor
• Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
• Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”
• Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
• Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
• Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
And the Oscar goes to...: Joaquin Phoenix. He’s been the front-runner ever since “Joker” was released in October, and it’s going to be a slam-dunk. He has won at one event after another. And he’s deserving: As an angry man in an angry world that has turned its back on him, he turns what was sold as an origin story for Batman’s biggest rival into something bigger and more immediate. This is the singular great performance of 2019 at the movies.
Spoiler if there is one: Adam Driver, but it’s not going to happen. He’s the young guy who’s so excellent in his Netflix film. Pryce is the old guy who’s so good in his Netflix movie. Banderas gets his first nomination (hurrah!) in a foreign-language film (no chance). And DiCaprio, who has never been better after four years away from the screen, finally won his best-actor prize with his last movie, 2015’s “The Revenant.” There are choices, but the winner is Phoenix.
Best supporting actress
• Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
• Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
• Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
• Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
• Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
And the Oscar goes to...: Laura Dern is your winner. She’s been so good for so long, she’s a three-time nominee, and as the ready-for-battle divorce lawyer who can be understanding and take-no-prisoners tough, she’s perfect. If you haven’t seen her deliver that monologue on the subject of marriage and mothers, well, it’s the kind of monologue that wins someone an Oscar.
Spoiler if there is one: Scarlett Johansson. This is grasping at straws with Dern such a no-brainer. But consider Johansson, who had never before been nominated for an Academy Award, but this year, she’s up for two very different performances. Then consider that it’s just not likely to happen for her this year. But also consider that this is one of Oscar’s most unpredictable categories, so even Robbie, Pugh and Bates aren’t out of it.
Best supporting actor
• Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
• Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
• Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
• Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
• Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”
And the Oscar goes to...: Brad Pitt. He was so naturally cool as the laid-back stunt man that he deserves to win everything. He looked like one of our biggest movie stars, and he did it while at the same time operating on a certain beat that allowed him to step back and make this a true supporting role. Brilliant. Every nominee has won an acting Oscar previously except for one, and that one is taking home the trophy Sunday night.
Spoiler if there is one: There is not one. Go all in on Pitt.
Featured video