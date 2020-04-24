Oklahoma husband-and-wife writers William and Lara Bernhardt are award-winning novelists who jointly oversee an independent publishing company, Balkan Press. They are both finalists for the 2020 Best Fiction award from the Oklahoma Center for the Book and they have something else in common: They have new novels being released April 28.
“We both work hard at what we do, so having new novels is not surprising,” Lara said. “But having them released the same day is impressive.”
Added her husband: “We considered delaying the release dates, given what’s happening in the world and the fact that most bookstores are closed. But ultimately we decided against it. The world needs stories — now more than ever.”
William’s new release, “Twisted Justice,” is his 51st book and the fourth entry in a series of novels featuring lawyer Daniel Pike. Lara’s new release, “Ghosts of Guthrie,” is the third entry in a series of supernatural suspense novels.
Their publishing company publishes many Oklahoma writers, plus a literary journal, Conclave, which will release a new issue in May.