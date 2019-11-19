The 2020 edition of Tulsa International Mayfest will be held May 8-10 in the Tulsa Arts District, festival officials have announced.
For many years, the festival has been held during the third weekend in May.
Heather Pingry, the festival's executive director, said in a statement, “We’re excited to continue the new location and expanded space for local visual artists in 2020, as well as hold the festival on a new weekend.
“The second weekend in May will allow us to expand our geographic footprint when needed, even with the construction in the Tulsa Arts District,” she said.
Mayfest moved from downtown's Main Street to the Tulsa Arts District in 2019.
Applications for performing acts, local and juried visual artists as well as food vendors and food trucks are now open. All application details are available at tulsamayfest.org.
Pingry said in the statement that more juried artists than ever before have applied for the 2020 festival.
“Our committee will have their work cut out for them in choosing the visual artists for this year,” she said.