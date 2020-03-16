Mayfest, Tulsa's long-lived springtime celebration of the arts, has been canceled for 2020, because of concerns over the coronavirus and COVID-19.
The decision was made in accord with the Centers for Disease Control recommendation to cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.
"In accordance with that guidance, and with the City of Tulsa’s announcement that they are limiting special event permits now and in the immediate future, Tulsa Mayfest is canceled for 2020," Mayfest officials said in a statement.
The 2020 Mayfest, which would have marked the festival's 48th anniversary, was scheduled to be presented May 8-10 in the Tulsa Arts District.
In a related announcement, ahha Tulsa will shutter its offices and cancel all programs at its Hardesty Arts Center through May 11.
In February, ahha Tulsa and Mayfest announced that the two organizations would merge in an effort to streamline operations and help bolster support of local artists.
In a statement, ahha Tulsa officials said, "This decision is made in the best interest of public health and we believe it is the right thing to do for our staff, guests, artists, and the community."
Ahha Tulsa official said they will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves, and will post updates to its website: ahhatulsa.org/coronavirus/.