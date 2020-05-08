Before the COVID-19 pandemic, this would have been the weekend that the Tulsa Arts District would be showcasing the sights, sounds and scents of Tulsa International Mayfest.
However, the festival was postponed because of social gathering limitations and physical distancing requirements related to COVID-19.
While Mayfest itself may be paused for a year, the organization has created several virtual ways to experience some of the highlights of the festival.
The local and regional artists had already been selected for the 2020 Juried Art competition, so Mayfest has turned its website into a virtual art gallery, which patrons can view and purchase work by the artists. The gallery can be viewed at tulsamayfest.org/artists-and-vendors.
Mayfest will be taking orders on its website until May 17 for a commemorative “Mayfest on Pause” T-shirt. Proceeds from the sales of the shirts will go to the local artists who were selected for the 2020 festival.
Supplies that were to be used at the popular KidZone area of Mayfest have been converted into kits to give creative experiences to children in the community. The Studio To-Go kits, created in partnership with ahha Tulsa, include challenges meant to inspire creative play in all ages.
A partnership with Tulsa Public Schools and Domestic Violence Intervention Services is in the works so that the kits could be distributed to families served by the TPS Meal Sites and DVIS programs.
For more information: tulsamayfest.org.
