Tulsa International Mayfest, which last year relocated the annual arts festival from downtown Tulsa to the Tulsa Arts District, will merge with ahha Tulsa, effective March 1.
Mayfest will become a program of the organization formerly known as the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and the festival's staff will become employees of ahha Tulsa.
The two organizations have collaborated throughout the festival's 47-year history, so the new arrangement, said ahha Tulsa executive director Holly Becker, "is an existing, natural partnership we are formalizing.”
"After we moved the festival to the Arts District last year," said Mayfest executive director Heather Pingry, "we realized there were a lot of efficiencies we could take advantage of if we came together and built up each other's strengths."
Having Mayfest as a part of ahha Tulsa would help the organization in its work to support the work of local artists, said executive director Holly Becker.
"The reach that the festival has, in the number of people who attend and interact with Mayfest, will help us in our mission," Becker said. "Also Mayfest has a great brand recognition in this area, which something we are working on developing more.
"And because Mayfest in recent years has worked to bring a more local focus to the arts it present, we can help bolster that through ahha Tulsa's connection to the local arts community," she said.
“Local creatives are what keep Mayfest going,” Pingry said. “Joining ahha will strengthen Mayfest and maximize our creative capital as we continue a much-loved Tulsa tradition.”
Mayfest will relocate its offices to ahha Tulsa's Hardesty Arts Center, and staff will be working on event planning and guest services for ahha Tulsa's programs in addition to the work that goes into putting on Mayfest, which this year will take place May 8-10 in the Tulsa Arts District.
"This merger won't have an effect on what the public will experience at this year's Mayfest," Pingry said. "For one thing, we are too close to this year's festival to start changing things. And we made enough changes last year when we moved into the Arts District.
"We will have to relocate some activities this year, because of construction in the neighborhood," she said, "but everything that people expect from Mayfest will be there this year."
Mayfest will mark its 50th anniversary in 2022, and Becker said, "We are going to work as a team to evaluate to see how Mayfest will be in the future.
Pingry said, “We’re excited to exchange creative ideas with ahha Tulsa and identify ways to enhance the festival in future years.”
Becker said that having Mayfest comes under the auspices of ahha Tulsa is a bit like coming full circle. Mayfest was originally started in 1973 as a project of the Junior League of Tulsa, which turned control of the festival over to the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa and Downtown Tulsa Unlimited after the first year.
Tulsa International Mayfest became a standalone 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in 1985.
Pingry said Mayfest staffers will continue to handle the programming the public art activities for the H.A. Chapman Green, adding that events will not begin until after Mayfest concludes.
"We've got more than enough to do to get ready for this year's festival," she said.
Gallery: Adoptable pets around Tulsa
Starsky
Starsky is an excitable, happy-go-lucky boy! He's always wagging his tail super-fast and is crazy about playing! Due to his breed, he will need a family committed to exercising his mind and his body. He has done well with other dogs while in our care and has lived with another dog successfully. Starsky is about a year old and weighs about 44 pounds. He's been neutered, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: No kids younger than 6.
Visit Starsky at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Lady
Lady is a strikingly beautiful 8-year-old. She came to us when her owner died unexpectedly. She's healthy, fully vetted and ready to go home.
Lady is homesick and unhappy at the shelter. She didn't like the cat colony at all, so she's now living in the office with our staff. It feels much more like a home to her, and she's slowly starting to relax. What Lady really needs is a forever home. Please ask to meet her at the Tulsa SPCA.
Visit Lady at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Ella
Ella is an approximate 2- to 3-year-old hound mix that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She does have blue eyes, so maybe some husky? She is friendly and easy to handle on a leash. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
Visit Ella from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
East
East is a brown patch tabby female with an estimated birthdate of 4/18/19 and weighs about 8 pounds. She came into StreetCats on 2/6/2020, along with her brother West, however, we don’t think they necessarily need to be adopted together. They were originally found at about a week old in Catoosa, but the rescuer couldn’t keep them due to too many animals. She is outgoing, adventurous and friendly. She has lived with other cats but did not like the dog that was in their original home.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Hutch
Hutch is a shy but charming young dog. He's very smart and enjoys slow walks as much as playing with you! Because he is a mixture of herding breeds, he will need a family committed to exercising his body and mind. He seems to do well with other dogs, although very loud, big dogs tend to scare him. He was surrendered through no fault of his own and is eager to get back into a home! Hutch has been neutered, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age Restriction: No kids younger than 6 years.
Visit Hutch at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
West
West is a cream and white male with an estimated birthdate of 4/18/19 and he weighs about 10 pounds. He came into StreetCats on 2/6/2020, along with his sister East, however, we don’t think they will need to be adopted as a pair although they do like to snuggle. He can be timid and shy, but he seemed to love being petted when he first came into our facility. He’s more laidback than East but seems to love attention. He has lived with other cats but is more cautious around them. He did not like the dog in the rescuer’s home. He is a sweetie.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Raisin
Raisin is a young adult lab mix that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He did well on a leash and sat for a treat! He is a little shy at first with new people but warms up quickly with positive reinforcement and treats. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
Visit Raisin from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Chesha
This gorgeous creature is ready to grace your home with her presence. Chesha is fixed, fully vetted and current on her parasite protection.
Visit Chesha at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Paisley
Paisley is a sweet and adorable little girl who just wants your attention. She loves to cuddle and run around outside. Paisley's favorite activities include loving you, being your bestest friend ever, and you guessed it, getting your cuddles. Paisley is about 2 years old and weighs about 55 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention. Come meet your new friend at Tulsa SPCA! Adoption donation: $100.
Visit Paisley at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Catsa
Catsa is a beautiful calico with very dark calico markings. Her estimated birthdate is 1/4/2014. She was living with an owner she was very attached to after being thrown out of a car about three years ago; however, the owner died unexpectedly and Catsa was left in the house. She is timid and probably needs an older owner who she can bond with in a smaller home or apartment. She has never been around other cats or dogs, and she wasn’t outgoing with people other than her owner; however, she does love to be petted and can be picked up and carried around. She is current on her vaccinations, and she also had a dental cleaning when she came in to Feline Specialties on 1/4/2020. She does enjoy wet food that we give in small portions both a.m. and p.m.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Frank
Frank is a shepherd mix around 2 years old that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He seems like a more lai-back fellow and is very friendly! He weighs 67 pounds. He did well on a leash and sat for a treat. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
Visit Frank from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Wednesday
Wednesday is very sweet and playful. She is in a foster home and does well with kitty savvy dogs. She has mobility issues and displays some symptoms such as jerky movements, clumsiness, and head wobbles, commonly seen in cats with Cerebellar hypoplasia (CH). However, that does not stop her from being capable of living a normal cat life!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Azalea
If you aren't in the market for an affectionate, playful, loyal friend for life, Azalea is not the girl for you! Her favorite place to be is in your lap, and she usually won't move from your side for toys, treats or room to run. She's a smart girl who picks up on commands quickly and walks well on a leash. She doesn't seem to have any dog aggression and has yet to meet a stranger. Azalea was rescued from the Broken Arrow Animal Shelter and is ready to get back into a family that loves her! She is about 1½ years old and weighs about 45 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: No kids younger than 8.
Visit Azalea at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Colby
Colby is a 9-month-old cat who is looking for a forever home. He is a little shy but sweet and good with other cats. You can visit Colby from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Animal Aid of Tulsa Thrift Store, 3307 E. 15th St.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Libby
Libby is a friendly pittie mix around 1 year old that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She is wild on a leash but did sit for a treat. She is friendly but high energy and needs some consistency and someone that will work with her. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
Visit Libby from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Monkey
Monkey is a very round tortie female who might be a little shy at first. Her estimated birthdate is April 2016. She will do best as a single cat in a home but is OK with dogs (were a lab mix & a chihuahua mix). She is independent, enjoys being petted, but probably not a lap cat, and may have “tortitude.”
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Miss Petey
Surrendered through no fault of her own, Miss Petey is eager to get back into a home! This good girl has experience in a home and is already house trained. She has been around cats, other dogs, kids and even chickens! She has lived in the country and left the barnyard animals to their own devices. She absolutely loves people and will roll over for belly rubs and loves to lay her head on a lap. She's a low-energy, professional cuddler. Petey is about 8 years old and weighs about 67 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, mircochipped, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: Name Your Donation. Age restrictions: None.
Visit Miss Petey at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Brooks
Brooks is a shepherd mix around 1-2 years old that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He seems fairly nervous at the noisy, overwhelming shelter. He is friendly and responds well to being comforted with physical contact and assurance. I think he may flourish in a quiet, loving environment.
Visit Brooks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Sophie
Sophie is a fun-loving girl! She has lived indoors and was house trained according to her past home. While she would prefer to be the only dog in the family, she would do well to have dog friends to play with occasionally! She absolutely loves people and will climb into your lap and sit with you as long as you wish. Playing in a yard is one of her favorite things to do! Will you play with her? Sophie is about 2 years old and weighs about 45 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: No kids younger than 12.
Visit Sophie at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Peaches
Peaches is a shepherd mix about 2-3 years old that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She is a very unique and pretty girl! She did OK on a leash and sat for a treat. She is very strong and needs some training not to pull. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
Visit Peaches from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Roxie
Roxie with the stellar eyes was surrendered through no fault of her own. Left in a backyard for much of the day (even though the girl is house trained!), she was prone to escaping the fence in search of people and things to do. You can see scars on her face, not from other dogs, but from being so bored and lonely she busted out of the fence! Roxie's last home had no complaints about her behavior indoors, and she will stay in a fenced yard so long as she is getting proper attention and enrichment from her family. She has the most unique coat and a tail that curls upward. One of a kind, she knows her worth and prefers to be the only dog in your life! Roxie is about 3 years old and has been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Roxie at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Billy the Kid
Billy the Kid is not much of an outlaw, but he is an energetic young boy looking for a new home at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He is OK with getting out on a leash but needs leash training. He is food motivated and would likely do well with some training. Billy weighs 48 pounds. Billy's adoption fee is $65, covering his neuter and vaccinations.
Visit Billy the Kid from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Lovely
Lovely is, you guessed it, a lovely girl! This Chow mix loves to play with other dogs and bound around the yard in any type of weather. She's a quiet girl with experience living indoors; she was actually an apartment dog. She seems to love other dogs and listens well. Come meet this lovely ball of fluff! Lovely is about 7 months old and weighs about 75 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: No kids younger than 6 years.
Visit Lovely at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Little Debbie
Little Debbie is a sweet, young hound mix that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She did well on a leash and sat for a treat! She is energetic and friendly. Debbie is 6 months old and weighs 31 pounds. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
Visit Little Debbie from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Penny
Penny is a young heeler mix that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She weighs 41 pounds and is 8-9 months old. She did OK on a leash and sat for a treat but needs work on her manners. Penny is very energetic and will require lots of exercise and play. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
Visit Penny from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Tulip
A pure white coat and beautiful green eyes make for one gorgeous dog! Tulip was rescued from Broken Arrow Animal Shelter. She is quick to charm those around her and absolutely goes crazy (adorable) over stuffed toys! Because of her gentle demeanor, she would likely do well in almost any home. Tulip is about 7 months old and weighs about 38 pounds. She has been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Tulip at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Jacob
Jacob will entertain you for days! This goober loves to leap and play — with toys, with humans and with other dogs through his fence. Because of his wrinkles, textured fur and floppy lips, we think he is a Shar-Pei mix. He was rescued from Tulsa Animal Welfare when his time there ran out. Jacob is a smart guy who is very food-motivated! He will be a quick learner for the right family. Jacob is about 4 years old and weighs about 35 pounds. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100
Visit Jacob at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Mara
Mara is an adorably scruffy girl pulled from Tulsa Animal Welfare. A young dog at only about a year old, Mara had already had at least one litter before we rescued her. We are happy to announce there will be no more pregnancies for this pup and she is ready to go to her forever home! We don't know what her life was like before she was brought to TAW, but she does seem to have a bit of handling discomfort when touched in certain places. For this reason, we recommend she go to a child-free home or one with older children (12 and older)
Mara weighs about 40 pounds and has been chipped, spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention. Mara is currently in foster care. Call ahead to meet her at the Tulsa SPCA.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Deedee
Sweet Deedee lost her owner and wound up alone in the home for about a week before she was rescued by our Cruelty Investigator. She is quick to bond with you and will beg for attention all day long if you ignore her! She was not given healthy food in her last home and is sadly extremely overweight. She would benefit from a family who wants to take her walking and will commit to only feeding her pet food for the rest of her life! Deedee would do well in almost any home. Deedee is about 5 years old and weighs about 40 pounds. She should weigh about half of her current weight. She has been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100
Visit Deedee at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Samuel
Samuel may have been raised in a barn, but he is eager to become a house dog! He has done well with other dogs while in our care and takes extra care not to make messes in his kennel. He absolutely loves to play with other dogs and with toys. He's a fun guy to walk because he lets his hound nose guide the way. Samuel thinks every person is his friend but may play too hard for very small children. Samuel is about 1 years old and weighs 31 pounds. He's been neutered, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: No kids younger than 8 years.
Visit Samuel at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Yale
With her sister Harvard, Yale was clinging to life after being dumped on a country road. While clinging to life, the Team at Woodland West decided these two girls were ivy leaguers and so they each got a name that reflects their potential. In a short time, both puppies have gained weight are looking forward to a much brighter future.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Foxy
Foxy is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix small dog. She and her sister Lady were found starving and dehydrated in a home where they were left behind after the family moved away. Both were severely emaciated, but now have been cleared by the veterinarian and are doing great. Both pups are at normal weight and looking for their family either together or separated. Foxy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Cocoa
After completing CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, Cocoa is a very well behaved and trained boy who has passed AKC Beginner I with flying colors! He is great with both big and small dogs as well as with children of all ages. Cocoa is approximately 7-8 months old. Cocoa is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Mr. Heckles
Nearly 2 years old, Mr. Heckles is neutered and microchipped. Mr. Heckles is best with an adult only family. He is a mix of Great Pyrenees and Staffordshire Terrier and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
Maddie
Maddie is approx. 1-1/2 yrs old, very sweet, submissive to other dogs and mostly ignores cats. Maddie is a fairly small boned dog but weighs 46 lbs. She would love to be part of your family. Maddie is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bella
Bella is a retired girl available for adoption from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals; retired from a hard life that can't put a damper on her ear-to-ear smile. She's housebroken, crate trained, good with older kids, and loves short walks. She would prefer some coffee with her newspaper while relaxing on the porch at sunrise in her silk slippers. She's an easy girl, easy to maintain and loves her naps!
. Click here to meet, foster or adopt Bella
Photo provided by Kara Hamilton Photography
Jocee
Jocee is a sweet, friendly 2-year-old lab/pit bull mix who is looking for a foster or forever home. She was rescued with her brother Joco. Jocee is very attached to Joco, so we would love for them to be adopted together. Jocee is crate-trained, leash-trained and knows her basic commands.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Joco
Joco is a sweet, playful 2-year-old boxer mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! He is crate-trained, socialized with other animals, knows all of his commands including "kennel up," walks perfectly on a leash and is housebroken. Joco came with his sister Jocee, who is very attached to Joco. We would love for them to be adopted together.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Archie
Are you looking for a running buddy? Archie is an energetic, playful, 4-year-old pit/lab mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! Archie would do best as an only pet in a home with older children.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Gene
Gene is your typical boxer. He loves to play a little rough, but gets along well with other animals including other dogs and cats. He'd be a great addition to any family looking to fill an empty spot on the couch!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Casanova
Casanova is available for adoption through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. He is approximately 5 years old, vaccinated, neutered and heartworm negative. He is 52 pounds, medium energy, crate-trained and microchipped. His weekend foster said he had no accidents in the house.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Casanova.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Kona
Kona is a beautiful long legged girl who gets along well with other dogs and all people. Kona graduated from CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and is eager to please and loves giving snuggles and kisses to everyone. Kona is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Johnny
At 14 months old, Johnny is neutered, microchipped and good with cats. He is a Lab/Staffordshire Terrier mix and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Jack
Jack is a 2-year old Akita/Malanois Mix who is neutered and microchipped. Jack is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Harvard
Harvard was found with her sister Yale extremely emaciated and clinging to life after being dumped on a country road. Both girls are as sweet as can be. During recovery, they just wanted to be held and wag their tails, but now they are gaining weight each and every day and are loving life. Harvard is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Nugget
Nugget is available for adoption from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. This little ham loves to yodel her heart out when she gets excited! She can be high energy and will need routine exercise! She likes walks down riverside and will keep you laughing with her silliness!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Nugget.
Photo provided by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Seneca
At 14 years old, Safari definitely doesn’t act her age. She is as active as ever and is looking for her forever family. Her story is complex as she has served as a service dog before she found herself at Tulsa Animal Welfare. CARE Rescue knew this was no place for a senior dog, and she is currently living care-free with a foster family, where she plays with multiple dogs while enjoying her life on a sofa in the evening. Safari is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Chevy
Chevy is a sweet boy available for adoption from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. He adores children and is so gentle with them. He has the cutest strut when out on walks. He enjoys standing in the river and watching the water flow past him. Chevy would make a great family dog!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Chevy.
Photo provided by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Selena
Selena is a super sweet lady who was dealt a bad hand in her past life. Because of her worn down teeth and callouses on her back end, we are guessing she was probably a chained dog for much of her life. She also shows signs of having had many litters in the past, and we (and she) are so glad she will never have to have another! Selena is gentle and affectionate but can be easily spooked by new things because her previous life was so small, because of this we recommend that Selena goes home with a family that has older children at least 12 years of age. She is very food-motivated and finds her courage in humans who are willing to be patient and speak gently to her. We are confident she will blossom into a loving, amazing addition to your family! Selena is about 3 years old, weighs about 57 pounds and has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Selena at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Piper
Piper was rescued from Tulsa Animal Welfare; she had been an owner surrender for no fault of her own. Once we brought her to the Tulsa SPCA, she presented to be sweet and calm, she particularly does well when she is the only dog around. She's adoptable and ready to find a forever home. Piper has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Piper at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Happy
Happy came to Tulsa SPCA from Tulsa Animal Welfare, where she was a staff favorite. She has a bouncy body and a cute bobtail. Sick of shelter life, Happy really blossoms outside of the kennel where she can run around and explore. She has done well meeting other dogs in our care. Happy is a mellow girl indoors and a playful puppy in a yard. She is about 4 years old and weighs 54lbs. She's been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (Positive), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Happy at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Wallace
Wallace was found as a puppy badly limping, and after making a full recovery from hip surgery, Wallace is now enjoying life. At 2 years old, he is currently in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program. Wallace is great with people and other dogs. Wallace is neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Effort.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Cain
Cain is a handsome, affectionate 2 year old boy! He can be a bit nervous around other dogs, but he is working on learning that dogs are cool! As November Dog of the Month, Cain's adoption fee is just $75. The fee includes his neuter, microchipping, and up to date vaccinations.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
animalaid.org for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa.
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Kona
Kona is a beautiful long legged girl who gets along well with other dogs and all people. Kona graduated from CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and is eager to please and loves giving snuggles and kisses to everyone. Kona is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Delilah
Delilah is a 2-year-old female who is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. She is currently in a foster home. Her adoption fee is $100, spayed and vaccinated. Email
foster4sff@gmail.com to set up a meet and greet and request an application.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Bella
Bella is 8 years old and is spayed and microchipped. Bella is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Samus
In early May, Samus was on the IDL, and after running into traffic, she caused a four-car, noninjury wreck. After hiding under a car for nearly an hour, Samus mustered the courage to come out. Samus is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Gabriel
Are you that special someone who needs Gabriel's love in your life? He can still be a little shy when first meeting someone, but that shyness quickly turns into kisses, especially if you have treats! Gabriel would like a foster or adopter.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Bonnie
Bonnie is a sweet girl who deserves a family of her own. After being found roaming an industrial park in east Tulsa with a small male dog whom she got along with very well, she can be dog selective. Bonnie just completed CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and knows many commands. A sweet chocolate Pit Bull Terrier mix, Bonnie is believed to be younger than 3 years old. She is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Nila
Nila is a very sweet 2 year old brindle pit mix who came to us hugely pregnant after being found abandoned in a rural area. She is a very affectionate girl who loves to be by her people. She has a lot of energy, gets along well with other dogs and loves children. Nila would make a wonderful family addition! Nila is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Moco
Moco is available for adoption through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. She is a stubby-legged chocolate Staffordshire terrier and a Hurricane Harvey survivor. She is 3 years old, vaccinated, spayed, heartworm negative, microchipped, good with kids, loves to give kisses and is a total people pleaser!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Moco.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Oakley
Oakley is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who is available for adoption through a private foster, sponsored by Altruism Inc. rescue. He loves the company of other dogs and is good with all people, but he would do best in a home with older children. Oakley is sweet, obedient and very smart! He knows many commands and has spent time in pup training. Based on his experience, it is believed that he needs a calmer home that has routine and structure. Oakley is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and on prevention. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire further.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Lucas
Lucas is 7 years old and is neutered and microchipped. Lucas is a graduate of CARE Rescue’s STAR prison dog program and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Ayra
Ayra is a sweet 2-year-old dog who is believed to be a Boston Terrier and Bull Terrier mix. Currently, Ayra is excelling in the STAR Prison Dog Program where she is mastering all of the program’s commands. Not only has Ayra and her handler formed a strong bond, but she is enjoying her fellow four-legged students in the class. Ayra truly loves everyone, and she is house- and crate-trained, as well as spayed and microchipped. Ayra will be graduating from the STAR program in the next couple weeks and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Opal
Opal is an extremely sweet, energetic girl who wants to please her people. She is a little timid at first but warms up quickly. She is currently going through our STAR Inmate Training Program where she is learning all her basic commands and so much more. She will graduate at the end of December, and she has made great friends with each of the other seven dogs in the program. She and her handler have been working very hard together, and she has progressed so far in the program’s first 8 weeks. With only another two weeks remaining, applications are being accepted in time for her graduation. Opal is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Dawson
Dawson is believed to be 1-2 years old. He was found as a stray in a neighborhood. Dawson is neutered and up-to-date on all vaccines and microchipped. Dawson is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Doc
Doc is a 3-month-old rottweiler/heeler mix with a big personality! He has lots of puppy energy and playfulness. He is a smart pup and working on potty training. Doc gets along with other dogs and would make a great new furmember to your family. Doc is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bandit
Bandit is a pointer/Boston mix (we think). He is approximately 10 months old and is graduated from our STAR Inmate Training Program, where he learned several commands. He is very sweet natured, loves to play and is affectionate. He does have a high energy level and would make a great running partner and family pet! Bandit is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bean
Bean is a fun, playful and affectionate dog once he learns he can trust. He is cautious in the beginning but warms up quickly. He gets along with other dogs and is an overall great dog! He is house/crate-trained. He just turned 1 year old and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He graduated from the STAR Inmate Training Program, where he learned all the basic commands. Bean is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Charlie
Charlie is a 1-year-old aussie/shepherd mix who is very smart and learns fast! While he is energetic, he also really loves getting lots of snuggles and pets! He is currently attending our STAR Inmate Training Program, where he is learning all kinds of basic commands and how to be an even better pup for your family! Charlie is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Cinna
Cinna is a sweet, goofy big teddy bear. Cinna is crate-trained, well-behaved and very entertaining. He weighs around 85 pounds and is a 2-year-old Mastiff/Staffy/Boxer mix. Best of all, Cinna loves to cuddle with his humans. Cinna is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Princess
Princess was rescued during the Sperry floods last May. She is a lab mix approximately 4 years old. Princess is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. If you are looking for a calm, big black dog (BBG), Princess will is a perfect girl. Princess is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Klaus
Klaus is a 1-year-old gorgeous brindle pit mix who was saved last minute from the shelter. According to his foster, he is one of the most friendly and loving pups she has ever had! He is house- and crate-trained, good with other dogs and loves kids! He is a gentle guy who even takes treats carefully. He knows sit so far and has shown himself to be a very fast learner. If you are looking for a great all-around dog who loves snuggling, check out Klaus! Klaus is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sleepy
Sleepy is one of the most laid back pups of the Snow White litter. He is about 3 months old and a rottweiller/heeler mix. He is a super sweet loving puppy who is smart like his brothers and sisters. If you are looking for a big cuddle bug, Sleepy is your pup! Sleepy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Natalie
Natalie is 9 months old. She is very playful and oh so sweet and wicked smart. A DNA test was done of Natalie’s sister and it came back as a black lab, Plott Hound, German Shorthair Pointer and American Bulldog – all hunting breeds! If you are looking for a good hunting dog, Natalie is your companion! All of her siblings have been adopted and Natalie says it's her turn now! Natalie is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Juneau
Juneau is a 2-year-old, 55-pound cuddle bug. She is house- and create-trained and knows basic commands. A bit shy at first, Juneau warms up quickly. Juneau is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Grumpy
Grumpy is a 3-month-old rottweiler/heeler mix who is not at all like his namesake of Grumpy! He is a super sweet, laid back puppy who loves everyone and everything. He is doing really well with potty training (he's a smart boy!) If you are looking for a perfect fit for your family, here he is! Grumpy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sneezy
Sneezy is a sweet 3-month-old rottweiller/heeler puppy that loves people and wants to please. She is more independent than some of her other siblings but listens well and responds to training. If you are looking for a lifelong friend, Sneezy is your girl! Sneezy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sitka
Sitka is approximately 8 months old. Currently, she is enrolled in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, where she is learning a wide range of commands. Sitka is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Spark
Spark is a 4-month-old minpin/doxie mix who lives up to her name of Spark! She is full of life and energy! She gets along with other dogs and loves to snuggle! Spark is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Larry Joe
Larry Joe is a 10-month-old basenji/lab mix who was found in a field at 5 weeks old. He is only about 35 pounds and has a beautiful curly tail! He Loves to run and play! He is house- and crate-trained. He is currently attending our STAR Inmate Training Program where he is learning all kinds of basic commands and how to be an even better pup for your family! Larry Joe is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Lizzy
Lizzy is a 3-year-old bulldog/terrier/lab mix who loves learning new things! She gets along with other dogs and is somewhat passive. She is the peacemaker of all the dogs! She has some trust issues but once she learns you are a safe person, she is your forever friend! She is attending our STAR Inmate Training Program and will graduate in March. And best of all, she has the CUTEST underbite you would ever see! Lizzy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Lady
Lady is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix small dog. She and her sister Foxy were found starving and dehydrated in a home where they were left behind after the family moved away. Both were severely emaciated, but now have been cleared by the veterinarian and are doing great. Both pups are at normal weight and looking for their family either together or separated. Lady is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Ramos
Ramos is a handsome, sweet boy who loves everyone he meets. Ramos’s adoption fee is $125 which includes his neuter, microchipping, and up to date vaccinations.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
animalaid.org for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa.
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Dakota
Dakota is a very sweet 2 year old Staffordshire Terrier mix who loves people. He belonged to a young girl who had to give him up when they moved so he is well used to being with people. He is playful and affectionate, crate/house trained and an overall great dog! Dakota is neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Joleen
Joleen is an 11 month old Lab/Dane mix. She is crate/potty trained, she is very sweet and loves to snuggle. Joleen is spayed and neutered and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts Applications
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Rocco
Rocco is a wonderful 2 year old Australian Terrier mix that is very eager to please! He gets along well with other dogs. He is house and crate trained and loves to be with people! Rocco is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Sadie
Sadie is a two year old pointer mix. She is house and crate trained and loves people and gets along with other dogs. Sadie is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Jake
Jake is a beautiful white fellow with some colorful patches (that match the color on his ears) on his back and side. He is a neutered male who is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He is an energetic boy who did well on a leash. Jake also came to the shelter very thin but is looking healthy now! He currently weighs 73 pounds.
Visit Jake from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Diesel
This handsome hunk of a pooch is Diesel! He is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Diesel lived with other dogs in his previous home and enjoyed coming out on a leash, though he needs work on the pulling. He is already neutered and weighs 56 pounds. He sat well for a treat and would be food-motivated for training purposes!
Visit Diesel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
M'Lynn
M’Lynn was found with her female pup alone and lost. She is believed to be younger than 2, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts. M’Lynn is completing heartworm treatment and will be cleared by veterinary care.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Raj
Raj is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts and is one of four puppies from our "Big Bang" litter. We are estimating this litter will be somewhere between 30-40 pounds when full grown. CARE Rescue’s adoption process includes costs for neuter procedure and will be microchipping.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Safari
At 14 years old, Safari definitely doesn’t act her age. She is as active as ever and is looking for her forever family. Her story is complex as she has served as a service dog before she found herself at Tulsa Animal Welfare. CARE Rescue knew this was no place for a senior dog, and she is currently living care-free with a foster family, where she plays with multiple dogs while enjoying her life on a sofa in the evening. Safari is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Marley
Marley is a happy boy who deserves a second chance for a happily ever after. He's smart and likes to play with people and other dogs. Marley is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Percy
Percy was one of the many dogs displaced by the May flooding in Oklahoma. He now lives in the house, loves his crate, has not had one accident in the house & now understands what "potty" means, is sitting on command, comes when called, walks great on lead, and has learned the commands "stop that" and "kennel up". He's so happy to be with children, he's just happy to be with people! PERCY is a gentle soul, and a tender spirit. Percy is successfully completing his Heartworm Treatment and is available for adoption. Percy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
February 2019: Nala, a Tulsa County Court Dog retires
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
james.watts@tulsaworld.com Twitter: watzworld