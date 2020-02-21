Tulsa International Mayfest, which last year relocated the annual arts festival from downtown Tulsa to the Tulsa Arts District, will merge with ahha Tulsa, effective March 1.

Mayfest will become a program of the organization formerly known as the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and the festival's staff will become employees of ahha Tulsa.

The two organizations have collaborated throughout the festival's 47-year history, so the new arrangement, said ahha Tulsa executive director Holly Becker, "is an existing, natural partnership we are formalizing.”

"After we moved the festival to the Arts District last year," said Mayfest executive director Heather Pingry, "we realized there were a lot of efficiencies we could take advantage of if we came together and built up each other's strengths."

Having Mayfest as a part of ahha Tulsa would help the organization in its work to support the work of local artists, said executive director Holly Becker.

"The reach that the festival has, in the number of people who attend and interact with Mayfest, will help us in our mission," Becker said. "Also Mayfest has a great brand recognition in this area, which something we are working on developing more.

"And because Mayfest in recent years has worked to bring a more local focus to the arts it present, we can help bolster that through ahha Tulsa's connection to the local arts community," she said.

“Local creatives are what keep Mayfest going,” Pingry said. “Joining ahha will strengthen Mayfest and maximize our creative capital as we continue a much-loved Tulsa tradition.”

Mayfest will relocate its offices to ahha Tulsa's Hardesty Arts Center, and staff will be working on event planning and guest services for ahha Tulsa's programs in addition to the work that goes into putting on Mayfest, which this year will take place May 8-10 in the Tulsa Arts District.

"This merger won't have an effect on what the public will experience at this year's Mayfest," Pingry said. "For one thing, we are too close to this year's festival to start changing things. And we made enough changes last year when we moved into the Arts District.

"We will have to relocate some activities this year, because of construction in the neighborhood," she said, "but everything that people expect from Mayfest will be there this year."

Mayfest will mark its 50th anniversary in 2022, and Becker said, "We are going to work as a team to evaluate to see how Mayfest will be in the future.

Pingry said, “We’re excited to exchange creative ideas with ahha Tulsa and identify ways to enhance the festival in future years.”

Becker said that having Mayfest comes under the auspices of ahha Tulsa is a bit like coming full circle. Mayfest was originally started in 1973 as a project of the Junior League of Tulsa, which turned control of the festival over to the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa and Downtown Tulsa Unlimited after the first year.

Tulsa International Mayfest became a standalone 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in 1985.

Pingry said Mayfest staffers will continue to handle the programming the public art activities for the H.A. Chapman Green, adding that events will not begin until after Mayfest concludes.

"We've got more than enough to do to get ready for this year's festival," she said.

