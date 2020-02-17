It was 400 years ago when 102 people boarded the Mayflower and set sail for a historic voyage across the Atlantic Ocean.
In commemoration with the anniversary, a national organization devoted to keeping the story of the Mayflower alive has challenged state organizations to plan events that will raise awareness.
The Oklahoma Society of Mayflower Descendants accepted the challenge and is hosting a free Mayflower genealogy fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St.
“The Oklahoma Society of Mayflower Descendants would love to have you come see if your roots go back to the 1620 landing,” said Cherie Lawson, deputy governor of the Oklahoma group and 2020 celebration chairman.
Anyone that has learned through family that they might be descended from a pilgrim is welcome to bring records for genealogists to look at, according to Lawson. A children’s room will be available with games, books and activities. There will be tours of the genealogy library at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
A second genealogy fair will be held March 28 at the Oklahoma Genealogy Society’s Research Center, 1125 N.W. 50th St. in Oklahoma City. Event hours are the same.
One in 10 Americans have roots that go back to the Mayflower. There are 35 million Mayflower descendants in the world, according to the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
Formed in 1947, the Oklahoma group has approximately 254 active members. For more information, go to okmayflower.com.