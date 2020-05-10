Tulsa Ballet will offer up an evening of romance and comedy when it presents the livestream of "The Merry Widow," choreographer Ronald Hynd's acclaimed adaptation of the popular operetta by Franz Lehar.
The live stream will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, and noon Saturday, May 16, on the Tulsa Ballet YouTube Channel, youtube.com/tbtulsaballet.
The performance is from the company's 2011-2012 season and features former dancers Alfonso Martin, Sofia Menteguiaga Schmidt, Wang Yo, Soo Youn Cho, Wilson Lema, Ma Cong, Alexandra Bergman and Beatrice Sebelin.
"The Merry Widow" is set in Paris in 1905, where the ambassador of a soon-to-be-bankrupt Balkan country called Pontevedro learns that a wealthy widowed Pontevedrian will be coming to Paris and is reportedly seeking a new husband.
The ambassador schemes to ensure that she marries a Pontevedrian so her wealth — all 20 million francs of it — benefits her native country.
From embassy balls, garden soirees, lavish waltzes to can-can girls, the story unfolds with reunited lovers, political feuds and secret affairs, while the future of Pontevedro lies in the hand of "The Merry Widow."
Choreographer Hynd created the piece for the Australian Ballet in 1975, where it proved to be such a hit that the company performed it exclusively for more than a decade. The ballet's lavish sets and costumes were created for La Scala in Milan.
The Tulsa World said of the ballet's 2011 premiere, "Hynd is a true storyteller as a choreographer, (whose) expressive choreography and judicious use of pantomime made everything crystal clear.
"And funny," the review continued. "That's another rare talent Hynd possesses — his ability to infuse his choreography with true wit. Yes, there are moments of broad, farcical humor in 'The Merry Widow,' but most of the comedy is much more subtle, yet not less effective."
While the overall tone of the ballet is comic and light, the Tulsa World said, "what it requires of the dancers is not. Hynd's choreography is fast, complex, even at times idiosyncratic — startling and unusual combinations of steps, lifts that require impressive strength on the part of the woman, as well as the man, to look as delicate as possible."
