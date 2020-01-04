Watch hundreds of dogs and their owners strut their stuff in the show ring at The Mid-Continent Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show at Expo Square.
The oldest dog sporting club in Oklahoma will be celebrating its 99th year from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12, at the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
Tulsan Kay Backues’ Grand Champion Doberman Pincher, Ajax, will be competing at the event this year.
“He has been competing since he was about 8 months old, and he got his championship at 11 months,” Backues said.
The kennel club is excited about returning to Tulsa after holding the event at other locations in Tulsa for the past few years.
“There will be more than 1,000 dogs competing in the show. Dog shows are a lot of fun, and the people watching is great,” Backues said.
Spectators can meet and greet a variety of different dog breeds and learn about responsible dog ownership and speak with breeders, owners and handlers.
Visitors can also:
• Watch owner-handlers compete in a special series called the National Owner-Handled Series.
• See young owner-handlers compete against their peers in the Junior Showmanship Competition.
• Watch the judging of various breeds and cheer for their favorite.
• Check out future junior handlers try their hand at handling dogs in a Pee-Wee handling. (Saturday only)
• See puppies getting started in the sport in the AKC-sanctioned Puppy Competition. (Saturday only)
The event is Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, 10 and younger are free. Dogs that are not entered in competitions are not permitted on show grounds.
For more information, go to tulsakennelclub.com.