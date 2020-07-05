Writing was almost second nature for Sam Harris — until he decided to write a novel.
In 2014, Harris published “Ham: Slices of a Life,” a collection of personal essays that ranged from reminiscences of growing up in his hometown of Sand Springs, to often outrageous anecdotes gathered during his acclaimed career as a singer and actor.
While “Ham” was his first published work, Harris has written everything from cabaret shows to scripts for stage and television.
“I’ve been pretty lucky up to now,” Harris said, laughing. “Usually I’ve been able to just take an idea and go with it, and things just sort of poured out onto the page.”
The success of “Ham” — first as a book, then as a one-man show that Harris also wrote and performed — prompted people to encourage Harris to try his hand at fiction.
“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do because I’ve always loved literature,” Harris said. “I love words and the way they can be used. I’m the sort of reader that, if I start reading a book and the writing doesn’t speak to me — not the story but the prose itself — I’ll put it aside.
“So the prospect of writing a novel was very daunting,” he said. “And for the first time ever, I had the worst case of writer’s block.”
It was during a dinner party at a friend’s house that things changed, when the host, who knew about Harris’ struggles, suggested he just start talking about growing up in small-town Oklahoma.
“All of a sudden, this whole concept came to me,” Harris said. “I asked if he had a legal pad I could use, and I left the group, sat down in the corner and started making notes.”
“The Substance of All Things,” which was officially released Tuesday, is the story of Theo Dalton, who at the age of 6 suffered traumatic injuries to his hands in an automobile accident that claimed his mother’s life and nearly crippled his father.
Theo’s disfigurement makes him something of an outcast in the town of Dalton, named for his great-grandfather, who founded the town and established a number of charitable organizations, from an orphanage to a “widow’s colony,” and left his considerable wealth to fund them, rather than passing it on to his descendants.
But a chance meeting with another outcast, a Native American called Frank, leads Theo to realize that his hands — which make such simple things as turning a door knob almost impossible — are capable of healing.
Interspersed with the story of 12-year-old Theo in 1968 Oklahoma are chapters dealing with Theo years later, working as a therapist in California. A new patient, a woman with a phobia about being touched, becomes the catalyst for Theo to re-examine, and come to terms with, his memories of the past.
“My original idea for the book was the story of Theo at age 12,” Harris said. “But my editor kept asking, ‘What happens to Theo? How does this affect him, what does he do, how does he live?’
“Exploring the older Theo and creating the character of this woman really just took the book to a deeper level,” Harris said. “This is a book about broken people and how we are all damaged in some way. We’re all trying to find our place in this world and trying to disengage from the things in our lives that created the damage.”
While healing — whether from physical or emotional wounds — is a foundation for Harris’ novel, it also deals with the idea of faith (something the novel’s title, a variation on Hebrews 11:1, evokes).
“The Substance of All Things” includes a number of scenes of Theo and his family attending a local church, where the bellicose minister prefers to preach about the “sins of the flesh,” as well as the sequence when Frank takes Theo to a revival meeting, where he sees the chicanery behind the “miracles” being performed.
“There is a lot in the book about religious theatricality — the zealotry, the Bible-thumping, the fire-and-brimstone preaching, which as a kid was something I could never understand,” Harris said. “The image they presented of a wrathful God was not something I could embrace.
“One of the things Theo is trying to come to terms with is his understanding of what God is and what faith is,” he said. “He’s this 12-year-old kid who has this gift, and he feels he has to be responsible in how he uses it. Finally, it is Frank who gets him to realize that he is simply the conduit for this gift — that Theo just has to do his part and what happens after isn’t his responsibility. He’s just got to have faith that it will work out.”
While Harris’ previous book was put out by a major publisher, he chose to self-publish “The Substance of All Things.”
“The publishing industry has changed so much in the past 10 years,” he said. “The stakes are higher, the money doesn’t flow as freely, and to have a book published by one of the major houses takes forever for it to get to the public.
“I was thinking about the times we’re living in and that people are looking for stories that touch them emotionally,” Harris said. “This book took me four years to write, and sharing it with others is such a personal experience for me, that I basically didn’t want to wait to share it. Even though much of it is set in the past, I think the story it tells about isolated people reaching for some human connection makes it a very current story.”
