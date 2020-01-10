Chamber Music Tulsa has postponed the "Mochas with a Musicologist" event, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, to Sunday, Jan. 26.
The event, in which musicologist and radio host Jason Heilman discusses the music that will be featured in upcoming concerts presented by Chamber Music Tulsa, will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 26, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.
Admission is free, and coffee and other refreshments will be available for purchase from the bookstore's cafe.
Heilman, who hosts the "Classical Tulsa" program on Public Radio Tulsa station KWTU (88.7 FM), will lead the informal discussion and take questions from the audience.
He will be discussing some of the pieces that will be performed by the Daedalus Quartet, Jan. 31-Feb. 2; the McGill/McHale Trio, March 6-8; the Miro Quartet, April 4-5; and the Akropolis Quintet, April 23.
For more information on Chamber Music Tulsa concerts, and to purchase tickets: 918-587-8402, chambermusictulsa.org.