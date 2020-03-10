By age 16, she was tricking out her first car to get it ready for drag racing.
By 21, she had earned her commercial driver license and was working behind the wheel of a dump truck.
Now, at 29, Myranda Cozad is one of the stars of Monster Jam, the monster-truck competition series that sees her tearing up the dirt and performing gravity-defying feats in a 12,000-pound truck.
Feats like a “cyclone” (similar to a “donut” but done at higher speeds) or wheelies or grabbing “big air” by launching the massive truck 30 feet into the air and traveling more than 125 feet.
No matter the vehicle, Cozad has always been obsessed with driving, and with racing, and she’s happy proving herself against “the boys” in motorsports.
“I’m the only female on my tour, and people are often shocked that a woman is driving, but I’m out there showing the little girls that they can do whatever they want,” Cozad said in a telephone interview.
“You know, my dad wasn’t crazy about me driving that dump truck, but I’ve never wanted to do just what people say a girl should be doing.”
She said her fellow male drivers, who will join her when Monster Jam comes to Tulsa’s BOK Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29, have been supportive of her and don’t see her differently as a competitor.
Well, maybe four years ago when she first joined the tour.
“Maybe at first when I wasn’t so good, they might have thought it was a joke ... but I’ve proven myself. I do have to prove myself more as a woman to show that I can compete and that I can win,” she said.
That self-confidence is something she has maintained ever since she attended Monster Jam years ago as a spectator and met Debrah Ann Miceli, better known as “Madusa,” who gained fame as a World Champion Wrestling wrestler and a monster-truck driver.
“I had the guts to go up and talk to her (about my interest in being a driver), and she changed my life,” Cozad said of the woman who took her under her wing.
“With that, and the wrestling, (Madusa) really paved the way for women in so many ways.”
Monster Jam attendees will see Cozad take part in every event, with racing and freestyle stunts her favorites, and all of them raising the adrenaline level for this woman obsessed with all motorsports, and all competition.
“It’s hard to get so close to winning because sometimes I’ll have a run and think it might be a winner, and then Grave Digger (probably Monster Jam’s best-known truck) comes in and takes it, and it’s like ‘Dang it!’ ” she said with a chuckle.
“You can’t be a driver if you can’t put aside your ego because you’re not going to win every time. But it’s also all about the fans and putting on a great show, so go have fun.”
No problem for Cozad: She’s a fan-favorite and so is her vehicle — Scooby-Doo! is a giant brown truck with the cartoon favorite’s nose out front, ears on the roof, a giant brown tail trailing behind and a painted pink tongue hanging out.
“That is such an iconic brand, so well-known for the adults and the little kids,” she said. “They assign us our trucks and try to suit it to our personality. I’ll drive anything, but I’m in Scooby-Doo! because I’m very outgoing and bubbly.”
She still finds it “a little insane that this is my job,” but what brings her down to earth is the fans she meets up close at “Pit Party” events.
This wife and mom loves the family-friendly atmosphere of Monster Jam.
“You know what I think is super cool? When we are going back to some cities we’ve been to before, and seeing some of the same fans, and they bring up their kids and pictures of the kids from when (I met them before when) they were younger,” Cozad said.
“So I get to see them get older and get taller (compared to our previous photo). And there I am getting older but not getting any taller!
“A lot of people tell me, ‘Wow, I thought you would be taller, I thought you had to be big to do that.’ Well, I’m 5-foot-2, and I’m doing it. Hey, even the truck’s tires are 5-foot-6.”
Cozad is proof that Monster Jam drivers come in all shapes and sizes — and so do their hearts.
