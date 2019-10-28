Monster Jam, an action-packed motorsports experience for families, is returning to Tulsa for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 events at BOK Center.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 5 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office the next business day the box office is open.
Sign up to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer at www.MonsterJam.com/en-US/preferred-customer-page and get exclusive early access to the pre-sale offer code. Advance tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Fans will witness a battle for the championship with each competitor tearing up the dirt and performing gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks. Fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the two-wheel skills challenge and freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on smartphones.
At a Monster Jam Pit Party from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, fans can see trucks up close, meet favorite drivers, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. Event ticket and Pit Party Pass is required for entry. Pit Party Passes are available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com.