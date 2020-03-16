Philbrook (copy) (copy)

Philbrook and other arts venues will be closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

Most of the city’s major arts and cultural venues have closed temporarily as a result of the escalating concerns about the spread of coronavirus and COVID-19.

The venues are ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center, the Woody Guthrie Center, Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, Philbrook Museum of Art, Discovery Lab, Tulsa Botanic Garden, Gilcrease Museum, Duet Jazz, Guthrie Green, Tulsa Zoo, Oklahoma Aquarium, Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, Tulsa Garden Center, River Parks Authority and the Gathering Place.

The decision, according to a statement, was “was made in the best interest of public health and in alignment with the most recent recommendations from the CDC and The City of Tulsa.

“These Tulsa-area attractions have been in ongoing discussions since the pandemic announcement and have been collectively communicating and evaluating best practices for the safety of the Tulsa community,” the statement went on to say. “Today’s closure is a strong statement of unity, signifying a unanimous commitment to public health. Tulsa-area attractions will continue to evaluate the situation on a weekly basis as information is provided from the (Centers for Disease Control) and The City of Tulsa.”

The Tulsa PAC announced last week that it was postponing all performances through April 15. The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art announced Monday that it will suspend daily operations indefinitely.

The Gathering Place and River Parks Authority will keep outdoor trails and pathways open during regular operational hours where guests will continue to exercise social distancing.

For the latest updates, please visit each organization’s website.

