Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT THURSDAY. * AT 737 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR ESTIMATED THAT BETWEEN 2 AND 3 INCHES OF RAIN FELL ACROSS NORTHERN CREEK AND TULSA COUNTIES OVERNIGHT. WHILE SOME SPOTTY SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE POSSIBLE, THE HEAVY RAINS HAVE FOR THE MOST PART ENDED. HOWEVER, FLOODING FROM THESE RAINS WILL LIKELY LINGER FOR MANY HOURS. ONE PARTICULAR AREA HARDEST HIT IS IN THE COLLINSVILLE AREA, NEAR HORSEPEN CREEK. THIS CREEK IS FLOODING WEST OF THE CANEY RIVER, WHICH IS ALSO FLOODING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... OWASSO... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS... MANNFORD... DRUMRIGHT... CHELSEA... SPERRY... KELLYVILLE... OOLOGAH... OILTON... DEPEW... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 178 AND 235, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 238 AND 260. IF HEAVY RAINS REDEVELOP OVER THE REGION, AN UPGRADE TO A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MAY BE NECESSARY FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&