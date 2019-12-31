With “A Hidden Life,” the new film from Terrence Malick, he tells a story based on the true events surrounding an Austrian farmer during World War II.
The story is a simple one: This peasant farmer would not swear an oath of loyalty to the Nazis, and specifically to Adolf Hitler, because it would go against God.
Franz Jagerstatter was executed for treason in 1943, and the filmmaker saw his conviction of faith as one of the many little-known examples of moral bravery that need to be told to the public — hence the film’s title, taken from a quote by English author George Eliot.
Malick tells this timely tale with more of a linear form of storytelling than usual for Malick, but that only lasts for the film’s first hour, which is the first of three hours.
There is some dialogue between characters (not a lot, but some) rather than the filmmaker’s recent custom of using an almost entirely narration-based narrative.
Ultimately, it does become a movie with his actors reciting hopes, questions and prayers to the heavens, to their conscience, to something, as his more recent films like “To the Wonder” have become, while they often seem to be randomly walking around.
But that style still makes up the majority of the movie, and what initially felt like it could be a glorious example of quiet courage and determination became a slog at 174 minutes.
There is so much beauty to any Malick film, and cinematographer Jorg Widmer, who has been working a camera on the director’s works since “The New World” in 2005, keeps that look consistent.
In that way, Malick’s own faith is on display, as he seems to see God in the natural beauty of cool flowing streams and majestic mountains above the clouds in Austria, all while piecing together bits of people discussing right and wrong, good and evil, loyalty and betrayal.
This is a movie so gorgeous that every image seems suitable for framing, but it’s not enough.
August Diehl and Valerie Pachner, German and Austrian actors, respectively, display a smiling affection that looks like that of young lovers more than parents of multiple little children, with their hands stroking each other’s faces and arms and hair.
This looks like a sensual love affair being destroyed, and it is this man’s unwavering love for God, his wife and his children that keeps him from coming undone under great pressure.
But what we see in the first hour, we see again in the second and third hours, to diminishing returns.
The breathtaking imagery, as well as the words, are so repetitious that there is little doubt you could take a nap for 30 minutes at almost any point and miss no plot points because the plot is so simplistic.
There are occasional cameos by European actors including Bruno Ganz (“Wings of Desire”) as a judge; Matthias Schoenaerts (“Red Sparrow”) as a military captain; and, as an example of how long Malick works on his films, Michael Nyqvist (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”), who died more than two years ago, as a bishop.
These are nice little moments for the pure cinephile, which is the audience for this exercise in beauty and humanity, in what feels like it could have been far more meaningful at half the length through editing.
