With the quick-humored banter of "The West Wing," the clever unfolding of events like "The Big Short" and the urgency of "All the President's Men," the superb and timely drama "Bombshell" is cinematic dynamite.
An unforgettable Charlize Theron performance, astounding makeup work, and the conviction to explore a toxic environment of sexual harassment created by Roger Ailes at Fox News are just part of what makes this one of the year's finest films.
Important, informative and entertaining: "Bombshell" ticks all the boxes.
Like a piece of great journalism, the filmmakers have got the goods and have crafted an engrossing story of high-stakes power, fear and social change in the workplace.
And the story is so solid in its objectivity that it's quickly clear that there's no Republican/Democrat component here — it's about right and wrong.
The women who are harassed all firmly believe in the Fox News cause; they just don't believe they should have to reveal their underwear to their boss. It's as simple, and as wrong, as that.
This is what sexual harassment looks like. This is what brave women look like. This is what corporate protection of predators looks like.
Of course many women know these scenarios, but for men, "Bombshell" should open some eyes to what they go through.
Reinforcing the idea of objectivity comes in seeing what happens to Ailes — and seeing that the story is told in a way that fits the same narrative of what happened to Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and others in TV news.
But what separates what happened at Fox News is what separates most news we watch: Fox had the story first.
Translation: Ailes, who built the most powerful cable news service in history, was out at Fox more than a year before those other newsmen and even movie producer Harvey Weinstein were exposed.
Director Jay Roach (an Emmy-winner for both the "Recount" and "Game Change" movies on HBO) and screenwriter Charles Randolph (Oscar-winner for "The Big Short") also seize on an idea: That of all the places for such a revolt to happen, Fox News might have been the most unlikely.
The filmmakers weren't making a movie about some bastion of feminism at Fox News — quite the opposite — but to show that it doesn't take an activist to fight back against unfairness.
How do you define the word "bombshell," as a piece of devastating news or as an extremely attractive woman? Either way, Fox News had plenty of both on hand.
One of those was Megyn Kelly, and no matter how fascinating the movie is, one of the biggest shocks is likely to be your initial reaction to the appearance of Theron as the Fox anchor.
As a bookend to her being unrecognizable as Aileen Wuornos in her Oscar-winning role for "Monster," Theron employs what must be a subtle makeup trick and her own chameleon talent to become Kelly.
The transformation is complete: Beyond adopting the journalist's moxie and interviewing style, Theron has her voice. I could hardly believe my eyes or my ears.
This happened again and again, especially with John Lithgow as Ailes (putting on weight to go along with extra-jowly makeup) and character actor Alanna Ubach, who I was not familiar with but who made me believe I was watching the Jeanine Pirro.
In contrast, Nicole Kidman merely dons a bad wig to portray the tricky role of Gretchen Carlson, the Fox News anchor who is the first to accuse Ailes, and who spent a long time as the only accuser.
A fantastic ensemble cast includes Mark Duplass, Kate McKinnon, Allison Janney, Connie Britton and Malcolm McDowell in a cameo as Rupert Murdoch.
"Bombshell" does a marvelous job of showing not only how news is gathered in the TV newsroom setting, but also how the newsroom hierarchy works and how its office politics operate, especially when people feel their livelihoods are being threatened.
The film's other standout performance comes from Margot Robbie as a fictional associate producer who sees herself as smart and attractive enough to be on-camera for Fox, and who will have to prove herself to Ailes, so to speak.
A scene that finds Ailes asking her to raise her dress higher, then higher, and finally obscenely higher is disturbing to witness.
Robbie's face wears all of the fear and uncertainty of a woman who believed her talent would be enough to earn her dream job, and it is heartbreaking.
"Bombshell" is occasionally uncomfortable, as it should be.
All of these women's roles are written to show both the personal and professional costs associated with the decisions they make, whether that be in coming forward to join Carlson's character or choosing to not do so.
There's no denying how cases like this come to define both the accused and the accusers, and the film subtly examines that psychology as well.
It shows the power of strength in numbers, and what can happen when a person is strong enough to take a stand, and then another, and another....
"Bombshell" is a brilliant movie about brave women bringing down a bad man.