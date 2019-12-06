If it were a play, it would be almost cliche to think of a playwright’s words being some form of personal therapy.
Considering the personal life of Shia LaBeouf, from Disney-show kid to troubled teen to recovering adult, such a creation could have all the melodrama of a movie-of-the-week.
But “Honey Boy” is something more than that, and it’s something special as a film that is also art as a form of therapy.
That comes in LaBeouf writing the screenplay about his early life, from shooting to fame as a child actor to sliding into rehab and continuing sobriety.
Taking this therapeutic process even further, LaBeouf plays a version of his own father in the film.
His father, as in the tormentor of his youth, an ex-rodeo clown and felon whose character flaws are legion: He’s profane, unpredictable, violent, jealous and racist.
Among other issues, such as his resentment at being on his young son’s payroll.
This is raw stuff, and it’s taken from a screenplay that LaBeouf began writing in rehab years ago after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress syndrome caused by his child-actor years spent with dad.
The movie contains harrowing scenes of a father-son relationship that if witnessed would result in a DHS removal — but which seems overlooked within a Hollywood setting that sees little people as stars to be controlled.
LaBeouf works in concert with filmmaker Alma Har’el’s experimental style to make something poetic and dreamy at times through odd imagery, allowing young actors the imagination to find hope in despair.
Like moments when a young-boy version (not of Shia, but of Otis, the name for the boy here) is on a film set, and he’s having a conversation with a man playing his father — only to realize he can’t have the same open, understanding discussion with his own dad.
That’s because James (LaBeouf), despite four years of sobriety and having a job as his son’s chaperone when no one else would hire him, is prone to threatening his son to bow to his demands, no matter how wrong-headed. A scene in which a child must relay messages of hatred between his father and his mom on the phone is intense and devastating.
The story unfolds with Otis at two ages, beginning with James by his son’s side at all times at age 12 in 1995, when he’s becoming known as a talented young actor with a tantrum-throwing father.
Noah Jupe, a young talent who made his mark in the hits “A Quiet Place” and “Wonder,” is outstanding as the young Otis, a boy so desperately seeking normalcy where there is none, in either his acting life or life with dad.
The closest he can come is with a young woman in their garden-court motel complex full of prostitutes (musician-artist FKA Twigs has a unique presence in a complex role).
Alternating with these scenes are Otis at 22 and in rehab in 2005 for alcohol following a car accident.
For these scenes, Otis is played by Lucas Hedges, known for his teen roles in movies like “Lady Bird” and “Manchester By the Sea.”
Angry and frustrated with the facility’s psychiatrist (Laura San Giacomo) and trying to “act” his way out of the place, Hedges shows a naturalness playing a version of the man perhaps still best-known for his teen roles (LaBeouf in “Disturbia,” “Transformers,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”).
“The only thing my father gave me of any value is pain, and you want to take that away from me?” the damaged young man with a gift for becoming other people, with other feelings, asks the doctor.
But it is LaBeouf — balding and long-haired, wearing John Lennon glasses and a bandanna much of the time, dangerously driving a motorcycle — who stands out for both his boldness and his bravery.
It’s not easy to really open up on the subject of pain.
And to show what you’ve done to contribute to your own pain and that of others — much less to portray the person who hurt you so long ago, and who was facing his own demons and addictions — is something dynamic that should positively influence LaBeouf’s career direction.
“Honey Boy” is a testament to the gifts of this artist, and to his continuing journey to good health and better choices.
