“The Invisible Man” is a new kind of monster movie, and it is really creepy because it knows what makes us afraid today. It knows what a modern monster looks like.
It’s also a throwback thriller, full of gaslighting twists and chills that make it one of the best and most intensely charged films in this genre in years.
If you’re not fidgeting in your theater seat, discovering your leg pumping in nervous anticipation and finding your mouth agape on more than one occasion, check your pulse.
I had so much fun, and my pulse was racing.
Yes, the film is based on the writings of author H.G. Wells and his original story from 1897, which inspired the 1933 Universal Studios tale of madness that has further inspired many interpretations since.
But in a delicious twist of fate and irony, this “Invisible Man” with a #MeToo-era mindset is being released in the same week as studio head/convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein being led out of a courtroom in handcuffs.
For crimes of sexual abuse that reportedly continued for decades, he has been called a monster — for crimes that lived for years only in the dark, and in rumors, so he got away with them as if his actions were, well, invisible for a long time.
Think of that as a foundation for this new take on “The Invisible Man”: Forget about a remake or a reboot and embrace a true reimagining — why make the same film again when a fresh idea can bring the spirit of a classic back to life in a new way?
Elisabeth Moss, the award-winning star of TV’s “Mad Men” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” confirms movie-star status by powerfully claiming “The Invisible Man” as a tale of female empowerment.
That comes after all the abuse, paranoia and anguish, both mental and physical, that she suffers as a woman trying to convince people that she’s being stalked by a dangerous man.
A man no one can see.
That’s because Cecilia Kass (Moss) believes she is being haunted and hunted by her violent abuser of an ex-partner, a brilliant and wealthy scientist who just happens to have committed suicide and left her much of his fortune.
But that doesn’t seem to make sense, to us or to Cecilia, whose mind was virtually under the control of her ex, Adrian, and who now wonders if he’s trying to make her go insane.
There are plenty of skeptical stares her way as she explains that Adrian was a genius with optics, and perhaps illusions, so maybe he faked his death and he’s figured out how to make himself invisible.
While being helped by her sister and hiding out with a friend and his daughter (Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid), Cecilia begins to sense things, see things and feel things that convince her of this truth.
The camera pans left, then right, then travels down halls, as if someone is in the shadows watching, building paranoia and forcing viewers to explore the entire screen to see what comes next.
The dread is palpable as the film does a beautiful job of making us tense up, but it’s also done in such a way to make viewers wonder: Is it all in her head? Are these things happening, or are they what she’s imagining?
Answers come eventually in surprising, twisty ways from filmmaker Leigh Whannell, who made his bones writing the first three “Saw” movies and four “Insidious” films, and who knows a good scare when he creates one.
And the visual effects are as stunning as the sound design for this movie that is often very quiet, which makes the physical moments of action even more jarring.
The movie never settles for cliched horror-movie “jump scares,” but you just might jump at some moments because you are scared.
Whannell’s resume doesn’t prepare us for the smart, relevant way in which he has created this story of a woman seeing her deepest fears realized and just how high the stakes are emotionally.
And if you’re not familiar with the astounding work of Moss, you may not be prepared for how effectively she uses her expressive face, and her accusatory eyes, to show a range of emotions.
She’s always been so good at developing her TV characters over seasons of work, but what she accomplishes in this go-for-the-jugular thriller in just two hours is remarkable, and it’s award-worthy.
A story made fresh for contemporary times, and a performance of such power, combine to show us that some monsters in this world are real.
