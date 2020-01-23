There is a strength, and a truth, to all of Alfre Woodard's performances. She is synonymous with critical praise because she is the image of authenticity each time she slips into another character's skin.
The Tulsa-born actor is again in standout mode taking on the character of Bernadine Williams, the warden of a maximum-security prison who's responsible for the lives of more than 1,000 men.
And in charge of taking the lives of those who dwell on death row.
"Clemency" is absolutely an anti-death penalty movie from writer-director Chinonye Chukyu, who became the first black woman to win the Grand Jury Prize at last year's Sundance Film Festival.
What makes her passion project so unique is its focus on how state-sanctioned murder affects not only the inmate, but also those employed to carry out the killing, and in particular Bernadine.
She is a no-nonsense, by-the-book warden, but even she can't always maintain her stoic demeanor following what happens in the opening scene — which has an Oklahoma flavor to it, too.
The scene is that of a "botched" execution — although that term is in the eye of the beholder, as many learned following the 2014 execution of Clayton Lockett at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, who died of a heart attack after an improper IV placement.
The inmate was dead, so what was botched? some asked afterward.
Finding a vein is an issue in the film's depiction of a lethal injection, too, as is the decision to use the man's femoral vein.
The inmate goes into convulsions, blood begins to flow, and the chaos is witnessed by family members, press members and in close-up by Bernadine and her staff.
What follows is multiple what-went-wrong questions, but even moreso the preparations for the next execution. It feels as though an assembly line of death rolls on and Bernadine is in I-have-a-job-to-do mode.
But Woodard allows us to see the cracks in her facade a little at a time, such as how we see this woman with the extremely sober disposition increasingly begin to self-medicate at a local bar.
And her increasingly becoming a shell of a wife with little response to her loving husband (Wendell Pierce), and increasingly finding sleep impossible between a heavy conscience and nightmares.
Making the matter more difficult is the subject of the next execution: a man (a very convincing Aldis Hodge) whose guilt in a murder is in question, and whose humanity touches Bernadine, as does his lawyer (Richard Schiff), who's trying to save his life with a passion for what feels like lost causes.
There are some heavy-handed metaphors employed here (the freedom of birds) and this will prove a tough watch for many, from the relentlessly gloomy subject matter to the slow pace at which death, and certainty, approaches.
But then there's Woodard.
"I'm alone, and nobody can fix it," she explains, and in a film that began with a close-up of her face, we later see another, much longer close-up, in which we study the emotions of a woman who must escape not only this institution, but also a prison of her own making.
It is one of the most dramatically powerful moments of any film in the past year, and one that should have made her more of a candidate when the recent Academy Award nominations were announced.
The Bishop Kelley graduate is one of the most-nominated actors in history, having won four Emmy Awards from an astounding 18 Emmy nominations, in addition to three Screen Actors Guild Awards and one Golden Globe Award.
She has one Oscar nomination, for best supporting actress for 1983's "Cross Creek."
That number will stay at one for now, but Woodard is still at the top of her game, and there's still time.