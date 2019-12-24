“Uncut Gems” is a gritty crime drama starring Adam Sandler playing against type, and it’s one of the year’s most annoying movies.
And this time it’s not all Sandler’s fault.
This is an exhausting film about an idiotic man always looking for the next big score and falling short, leaving him screaming at people and people screaming at him.
That ranges from the people he owes money to or has cheated out of money to his employees who are sick of having to deal with his dumb schemes.
This is 2 hours, 15 minutes of accusations and people yelling profanities, with enough F-bombs to make Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese blush.
I’m surprised there isn’t a scene of someone beating a dead horse because this appears to be the film’s main theme.
Life’s too short to waste on this waste of so much talent.
This is a great disappointment considering that it comes from the indie writer-director team of brothers, Benny and Josh Safdie, whose last film confirmed the dramatic chops of Robert Pattinson and made my top-10 list for 2017.
“Good Time” was a great film about a bad night, one of extreme desperation for Pattinson’s character, as a robbery goes wrong, and then an escape goes bad, and then a different kind of heist is flubbed up in an even more ridiculous manner.
While that film with an original voice was about one harrowing night of unusual experiences, “Uncut Gems” shows us one week in the life of a dope, and every day is the same, and it feels like an extension of the “Good Time” structure, so there’s nothing fresh.
What’s supposed to be unique here is Sandler in the lead role, but that doesn’t work.
Sandler often plays a loud, vulgar, ridiculous man making poor decisions, and he does again. All that’s changed is the situation.
The lack of laughs remains the same.
Howard Ratner (Sandler) is a high-end Jewish jeweler in the “diamond district” of New York City who works to make big sales to rich clients when he’s not spreading money around a series of bookies to bet on NBA games.
The film opens in Ethiopia, where poor miners find a gigantic opal, and somehow, Howard gets his hands on it in 2012 (the setting of the movie) and finds he has a client interested in what he thinks are the stone’s magical properties.
The client: Kevin Garnett, the NBA legend who’s very believable playing himself as a guy with disposable income.
The trouble is that Howard is trying to make this deal happen while also holding his loan-shark brother-in-law (Eric Bogosian) and his toughs at bay, and while also attempting to satisfy his frustrated client-finder who brought Garnett to him, played by the always-good LaKeith Stanfield.
Complicating all of this is Howard trying to keep his home life in order while also putting up his girlfriend/shop employee (artist/newcomer actress Julia Fox, the best thing in the film) in a Manhattan apartment.
That and lying to everyone. A lot of plates spinning, and a lot of lies.
This is a man who piles up whopper upon whopper while his scheme goes out of control, and it grows tiresome halfway through.
I couldn’t help but think that as a wheeler-dealer type, the Safdie brothers might see Howard as a charismatic figure, but if that’s the case, why does everyone want to kill this obscene, petty clown?
It’s because he’s a completely unlikable character who sees life as not worth living without some element of risk, so he brings all of his troubles upon himself, and my sympathy for him is zero.
There are characters in films you may not like or respect, but if you look deeper, you see they are doing certain acts purely out of a survival instinct.
But Howard has a gorgeous wife (Idina Menzel) who seems lovely, and she has many friends, and the couple has two children who appear to be intelligent and talented.
That probably comes from them not spending much time around Howard the pathetic loser.
Howard seems to understand his business and have a good life in his control, but he doesn’t want it because he is, as he would say, a schmuck.
So in that way, it’s like a lot of other Sandler movies.